Gilbert Gottfried, Jim Norton, Godfrey, Yamaneika, Tim Dillon, Jessica Kirson, the World Champ & More To Take Part in TBS Comedy Contest

Last Comic Standing is gone, but the comedy competition format lives on! This week TBS announced a brand new comedy competition with some big names and some emerging stars on board for the ride.

The names announced as taking part in the challenge are not the names you’d expect to be taking part in a comedy contest. So far, the names released include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, and Piff the Magic Dragon.

Jason Sudeikis will host the series which will feature bracket style competition and no judges– the audience will decide who makes it to the next level.

The comics will be judged on videos they create, produce, self film and star in- so it is all new content being created in real time. The videos can include stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between. After the episode has aired, the home audience will decide who moves forward, via phone and online voting, with the winning comics returning for the next round. The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a winner in the championship match-up for the last laugh and bragging rights as tournament champion.

The network is making a donation to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Brett Weitz, GM of TNT, TBS and truTV is comparing the action to a sporting event: “We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries. These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

Tournament of Laughs is set to premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

