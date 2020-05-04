Gary Busey is Bringing Courtroom TV to Pets With Ian Abramson Providing Commentary

Courtroom television is big big big. You can literally sit home and watch whiny neighbors fight in front of a tv judge all day long. But for those of you who can’t get enough, you’re still missing two important elements. Weird people fighting over their pets, and Gary Busey as a judge. Now your lives will be complete.

Thousands of pet disputes have gone unadjudicated on television until now, and those who want their cases tried by one of America’s iconic actors can go see Gary Busey: Pet Judge. A six-episode season of the new series will be available on Amazon Prime and other streaming services as well as for purchase, and will be entirely binge-able on May 25, 2020. So you don’t even have to wait for tomorrow to see the next case. You can soak all six up at once.

The series stars Judge Gary Busey as he presides over the fates of litigant pet owners. Each half-hour show presents two cases with a veritable menagerie of animals including monkeys, goats, birds, dogs, meerkats, turtles, robot raccoons, and more. No Gary is not a real judge. No, he doesn’t have any expertise whatsover in pet law or any law. But the series producers believe that he can look into your soul and suss out your spirit animal while delivering a verdict with a trademark Buseyism.

And Busey can’t wait to dive in. “Being a judge that allows justice for pets is a dream come true for me and animals everywhere. Pet justice is a justice we’ve all been waiting for,” he said.

The shows will feature plaintiffs and defendants locked in heated battle and mild confusion as they fight for the future of their pets.

So that’s Pets. Busey. And if that’s not weird enough for you, enter the wildly experimental comedian Ian Abramson (yes you know him for 7 Minutes in Purgatory and funerals for people who never existed) who caps each case with thought-provoking exit interviews, stand up comedian Mike E. Winfield as the helpful voice of reason baliff and radio legend Shadoe Stevens who lends dulcet gravitas to the entire venture.

Gary Busey has been preparing for this job his entire life. Although we’re not sure how starring in The Buddy Holly Story, Point Break and Lethal Weapon, and appearing in hundreds of movies and tv shows helps you figure out whether a cat should have a Viking funeral.

Gary Busey: Pet Judge debuts May 25 on Amazon Prime.

