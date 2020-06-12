Friday June 12: Daily Links

FRIDAY 6.12

NEWS STORIES

Has Lockdown Given you FOGO – The Fear of Going Out????

FOMO is so 2018 is all about FOGO now, and can you blame us? There’s a global pandemic out there! And there’s Netflix and snacks in here.

That White House bunker is lookin pretty sweet right now.

Social Media Influencers Slammed for Doing Black Face to Support BLM

It’s almost as though having their whole value system based on likes and being totally removed from the real world has left them totally clueless…weird!

Band-Aid Finally Announces They Will Make Diverse Skin Tone Bandages

It only took a 100 years and countless requests, but band aid is not going to broaden their idea of “flesh tone”.

Thanks for getting around to all those sponge bob and hello kitty prints first though!

Weed Dispensaries Hit Hardest By Looting

Weed dispensaries took significant financial losses during the riots that occurred last week around the nation. One of the main reasons is they operate largely through cash transactions, making them more vulnerable for theft. To help track down the culprits, law enforcement officials are tracking locations of mass munchie purchases.

Covid Is Spiking In 21 States

There are 21 states around the country where Covid is spiking after the decision to begin reopening. Can’t wait for our summer of lock down!

Nike Declaring Juneteenth Paid Company Holiday

Nike is giving all their employees off June 19th as a paid holiday. Now every company that doesn’t do this is going to look like shit.

SPORTS

Lebron James Forms Organization to Fight Voter Suppression and Black Disenfranchisement

Glad he’s ready to fight the power and rock the vote but where was our vote when he was crowned King James?!

Majority Of Americans Now Support NFL Players Protesting

A recent poll found that the majority of Americans support NFL players right to protest. It’s nice to see everyone flip flop together like this. The country’s really coming together.

ENTERTAINMENT

Elizabeth Hurley Wears 55th Birthday Like a Crown

Don’t waste your time saying that “I hope I look like Elizabeth Hurley when I’m 55′ because you won’t. You didn’t look this good at 21.

You are beat.

Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Character Said ‘Some Kind Of’ Show

For exploring the universe it seems ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ was not precisely interested in the way things work

Need a bit of Sci with your Fi.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Buy a $26 million Mansion

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are beautiful and rich and now bought a house that’s cost more than your neighborhood.

Oh and a bunch of people are standing in food lines.

Rage Against The Machine Charting Again Due To Protests

Though they haven’t released any new material in 20 years, Rage Against The Machine – due in large part to the ongoing protests surrounding the death of George Floyd – are back on the charts. The band’s self-titled album is back on the Billboard Album Chart at 174 and is currently No. 8 on the Itunes Top Albums chart. The group was planning to reunite for a summer tour, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Ryan is reportedly lobbying the band to be their opening act.

Grammys To Rename Urban Category

The Recording Academy announced this week that they will changing the Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy to Best Progressive R&B Album. The change was made to spotlight albums that use ‘progressive elements of R&B’ and incorporates ‘hip-hop, rap, dance and electronic music’. Glad to see the Grammys have finally embraced the year 1996.

Queen Elizabeth Does Her First Public Zoom Chat

Queen Elizabeth did her first public Zoom to pay tribute to unpaid caregivers who have looked after their families and communities across the U.K. Her daughter, Princess Anne said that the Queen was ‘perfectly comfortable’ during the half hour chat. The Princess refused to comment on a report that the Queen now wants to do the Toosie Slide on TikTok.

RIP Chill Town!?

Rumor is former Big Brother team Chill Town – Mike Boogie and Dr. Will – are on the outs and Will has a restraining order against Dru. Is it true? Could be or it could be a nasty Twitter rumor. Regardless, they need to come back to the house to settle this once and for all.

👀 According to the court records, Dr Will and Boogie were invited to do Amazing Race. Will declined, Boogie got upset and started sending threatening texts last August, including photos of a gun pointed at his screen with pictures of Will’s family. Boogie got arrested by LAPD… — Tooms (@Tooms_BB) June 11, 2020

Dan Abrams: Live PD Cancellation A “Overreaction”



On his Sirius XM show, Dan Abrams called the decision to cancel Live PD an overreaction. Yet he has no problem with Cops being cancelled. Interesting…

Hollywood Writers Have New Restrictions In The Age Of Covid

Writers now need to write scenes without extras, intimacy or fight scenes to get around the trickiness of shooting new content during a global pandemic. Get ready for a lot more cartoons coming our way.

GOING VIRAL

Karen’s Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack

This lady can’t get enough of the spotlight. She’s entering meme status.

If Star Wars Light-sabers Were Weirdly Small

Size does matter. At least with Light-sabers and of course penises.

