Friday April 24: Daily Links

Smokers ‘Four Times Less Likely’ to Contract Covid-19

Well they said David Hockney was crazy but looks like he may have been right. Smokers are getting the bug much less than non smokers and now they are trying nicotine patch trials on patients.

Smokers also look cooler.

One-Way Shopping Aisles Are a Thing

Social distancing is changing everything including the way we shop. Who knew that were walking around the market like nuts.

Coming next – six feet between each urinal.

21 Percent of NYC Residents Infected

One out of every five New Yorkers is carrying the bug compared to 13% in New York State. This is before the mass testing.

Take a walk on the wild side.

Could “Immunity Passports” Be a Reality in the Future?

I mean, could stuff get weirder? Yes they can. We could possibly embrace an immunity passport system where only those who have had Coronavirus and recovered and tested positive could return to work.

And you thought taking your shoes at the airport was an inconvenience?

Restaurants Are Turning Their Parking Lots Into Drive-Ins

Restaurants around the country are turning their parking lots into drive in movie theaters to drum up business safely and sell more chicken fingers. Let’s see if we can’t get drive in XXX theaters back up and running again.

Delco Factory Workers Move In To Their Facility To Make PPE Materials

43 factory workers at Marcus Hook plant spent 28 days working 12 hour shifts and living at the facility to churn out PPE materials for front line workers. It’s like they always say, Delco makes and the world takes.

Japanese Mayor Thinks Men Should Do Grocery Shopping Because Women Take A Long Time

A Japanese mayor has suggested that only men do grocery shopping during the coronavirus lockdown because women take a long time at the market. This is all part of his Woman Be Shopping initiative.

Canadian Deodorant And Razor Sales Plummeting

Sales of deodorant and razors are down in Canada showing that people are caring less about personal grooming in this new socially isolating world. Finally, the bush is truly back.

It’s Real Now: Gathering Of The Juggalos Has Been Canceled

The Insane Clown Posse has announced they’re canceling the Gathering this year that was supposed to take place in Ohio. This is going to kill Faygo’s sales.

SPORTS

New Book Reveals A Disastrous Mickey Mantle Date With A Hollywood Starlet

In his upcoming book, ‘Gatecrasher’, veteran gossip columnist Ben Widdicombe says that a Daily News editor once told him that Mickey Mantle got so drunk during a date with actress Angie Dickinson that he threw up while performing oral on her. Even more incredible is that he went 3 for 4 with the next day!

ENTERTAINMENT

Elijah Wood Makes a Surprise Visit To Girl’s Island on Animal Crossing

Elijah, way to be the least creepy celeb to slide in to a girls DMs!

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

R Kelly Auditioned For The Movie ‘The Five Heartbeats’

Robert Townshend revealed that R Kelly showed up for an open casting call in Chicago for his 1991 hit film, The Five Heartbeats. Townsend said that Kelly wanted to write songs for the project and even played him some of his music. Townsend denied reports that Kelly dropped out when he learned the urine tests was only to detect drugs.

Uma Thurman Gives Her Daughter a ‘Mia Wallace’ Haircut

Uma Thurman recently posted an IG quarantine pic of her giving daughter Maya a haircut similar to the one Thurman had in ‘Pulp Fiction’. Reps for Thurman would not confirm if they also ordered take out from Jack Rabbit Slim’s.

GOING VIRAL

Taekwondo Rock Star Breaks 4 Different Boards With 1 Spinning Kick

“Sometimes you kick

Sometimes you get kicked

Sometimes you kick”

Have You Been Using Your Vegetable Peeler Wrong?

You can use both sides on the up and down stroke??

Also who knew they were for vegetables?? They’re not callus shavers!?

Find Your Zen by watching these Whale Cams Meant to Study The Antarctic

Yes, the cameras are attached to whale but no they aren’t harpooned in so you don’t have too feel bad.

Just breathe and go somewhere else other than your couch for a minute.

Topless Woman Goes Plate Smashing Rampage At Denny’s

A Topless Woman was arrested on Thursday morning after she flipped out and destroyed close to 100 plates at a Denny’s serving station in Southern California. Authorities said that she was pissed that they stopped serving The Grand Slamwich.

