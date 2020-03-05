Director Matt Reeves Shows Off What His Batmobile Will Look Like

Matt Reeves is directing the Robert Pattinson Batman movie coming out in 2021, we’ve seen a preview of the new costume and now we got our first look at what the Bat Mobile will look like, which has an american muscle car vibe to it. Hopefully this leads to the Fast and the Furious – Batman crossover we’ve all been waiting desperately for.

Ya'll telling me the new Batmobile got brake lights? and a turn signals! The new Batman out here obeying traffic laws? TURN SIGNALS!!!!!!?!!! pic.twitter.com/WKNmAD0GL7 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 4, 2020

