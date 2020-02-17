Delta CEO Weighs In On Airplane Seat Reclining Etiquette

at
After a video went viral of a woman reclining into another passengers space this week, the CEO of Delta has stepped in to say who was in the wrong. He says everyone has the right to recline, but you should ask permission to do so first. Also ask permission before taking off your shoes because no one wants to smell toe funk.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff