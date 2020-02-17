Delta CEO Weighs In On Airplane Seat Reclining Etiquette

After a video went viral of a woman reclining into another passengers space this week, the CEO of Delta has stepped in to say who was in the wrong. He says everyone has the right to recline, but you should ask permission to do so first. Also ask permission before taking off your shoes because no one wants to smell toe funk.

Read more at nypost.com.

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

This guy is a FUCKING Sociopath and @Delta’s CEO basically defending him by saying “You need to ask permission before you recline your seat” makes me never want to fly that airlines again. https://t.co/zy698AD2lP — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) February 14, 2020

I recline, yes, but I allow the passenger I’m laying on to reach around and cup my aisle-side breast. @Delta — Laurie Kilmartin Sac Punch Feb 14-16, Mnpls 18-22 (@anylaurie16) February 14, 2020

If this schmuck from Delta doesn’t want me to recline, take the button off my seat. https://t.co/yZhbuQLq2S — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 14, 2020

