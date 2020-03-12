Daily Links: Thursday March 12, 2020

Colorado Is Ditching Columbus Day For Cabrini Day

In Colorado, the first Monday of October will now honor Frances Xavier Cabrini, who according to the bill, is the woman responsible for creating 67 schools, hospitals, and orphanages in the United States and South and Central America throughout her lifetime. This will be the first paid state holiday in the US to honor a woman. Hopefully we don’t find out that Frances Cabrini was behind the mass genocide of an indigenous people too!

Cat Learns How To Play The Theremin on The Fly

Alright … here’s an idea. Disney remakes The Aristocats, but no jazz music they play Theremins.

Cat playing theremin you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/1rYdenoFW8 — WYLIE CABLE (@WylieCable) March 8, 2020

Naomi Campbell Wore a Hazmat Suit To The Airport

Flying out of LAX, Naomi Campbell showed up wearing a hazmat suit to board a flight. Either she’s concerned for real, trolling everyone or she’s trying to do her own version of Derelict from Zoolander.

While You Over Prepare With Toilet Paper The Rich Are Building Fortresses

Rich folks are buying “survival condos” in abandoned nuclear missile silos. These things are packed with amenities like pools, gyms and underground gardens. Imagine the Brendan Fraser movie Blast From The Past but on a MUCH larger scale!

How Many Puppies Fit in a Bucket!?

Want to take your mind off the news for a minute? Check out how many puppies want to cuddle up in a bucket.

The Moment Mark Cuban Found Out NBA was Suspending Season

You are a big deal when you when you own a professional sports team. Not so big that they give you a call. Mr Wonderful made the call.

Sarah Palin Raps “Baby Got Back”

If you wonder how weird American culture is and the blurred lines of entertainment and politics, well….

“You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have the Corona Funk

Oh Jesus. America’s favorite couple ? The Hanks !? Both of them! And Charlie Sheen is fine! We are so doomed.

