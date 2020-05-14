Comedy Fans! Here are the Dates You Want to Know to See the New HBO Max Comedies

HBO Max, the new streaming platform launches on May 27th and on Wednesday the company announced a bunch of release dates, and a second wave of originals as well. And there’s plenty of comedy coming.

Here’s the important dates you need to know.

May 27th, the platform launches. HBO had previously announced that debuts on the 27th include Love Life, a scripted comedy starring Anna Kendrick and the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons from Warner Bros. Animation.

June 18th a second wave of originals launch of original programming including a brand new third season of Search Party which previously aired on TBS and the first of four hourlong breakout specials resurrecting the Emmy® and Peabody award-winning franchise Adventure Time.

July 9th, the premiere of the three part Amy Schumer documentary series, Expecting Amy, which follows the comedian on tour while she was navigating a complicated pregnancy. Also debuting on the 9th, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, a look at the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates, from J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy-winning Regular Show.

July 16th, the multi- generational family docusoap The House of Ho,

chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy, lands on the platform.

July 30th, the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy Frayed, which follows a wealthy Londoner as she travels back to the Australian home she escaped as a teen.

August 6, Seth Rogen’s comedy feature, An American Pickle will world premiere as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.

The network also announced that concurrent with the platform launch on May 27th, the platform’s library will include the first four seasons of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, and Adult Swim’s beloved series Robot Chicken, as well as the comedy Ghosts, about a group of former inhabitants who haunt a country mansion, and the comedy Stath Lets Flats where a rubbish lettings agent aims to take over the family business in North London. At launch, HBO Max will also offer Ricky Gervais’ original mockumentary The Office and the horror-comedy feature film Snatchers, an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.

