Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Includes Police Chase Plus One Dumb Ass Fan (Literally)

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The celebration for the Super Bowl champs always includes a hometown parade. One guy decided to join the festivities in his own car and after crashing the parade, the police crashed him.
The chase is on!
If the 49ers’ defense could stop Patrick Mahomes this well, today’s parade would have been in San Francisco.
Here’s another angle. “No way!”
And as a parade bonus! This guy should be booked for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show! He shows more ass than J-Lo!
Interrobang Staff