Check Out The Garbage Lunch Minor League Ball Players Are Provided

The Mets just got a brand new clubhouse in their spring training facility that the minor leaguers who play there all season won’t even be allowed to use. Former Mets minor leaguer took this chance to show how minor league ballplayers get treated and showed the provided lunch he was given by the team. Was he a ballplayer or a Fyre Fest attendee?

Interrobang Staff
