Check Out The Garbage Lunch Minor League Ball Players Are Provided

The Mets just got a brand new clubhouse in their spring training facility that the minor leaguers who play there all season won’t even be allowed to use. Former Mets minor leaguer took this chance to show how minor league ballplayers get treated and showed the provided lunch he was given by the team. Was he a ballplayer or a Fyre Fest attendee?

Actual lunch on the road at MiLB Spring Training. One slice of deli meat and cheese, an apple, a Gogurt, and a Nature Valley bar. When we tried to make salads at our home complex before getting on the bus, we were told it was not allowed because lunch was already provided. pic.twitter.com/KEfTjro3SK — Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) February 11, 2020

Tough to forget you’re in A-Ball when you’re rationing 2 plates of spaghetti for 25 guys after games but, sure, leather couches will go to their heads. https://t.co/du5G3gxzy6 — Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) February 10, 2020

Guys started going through the lunch line at the home facility and the cafeteria staff firmly told us it was not allowed bcus the road lunches were pre-made. We told some of the coaches and they said “oh well, we used to only get soup.” So I ate cereal or grabbed PB packets. — Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) February 11, 2020

