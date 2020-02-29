CBS Just Signed Tony Romo For $17 Million Per Year

ESPN was reportedly trying to sign Tony Romo for the largest deal in broadcast history but CBS was able to lock him down with a long term deal that is said to be $17 million per year. So if you love guys calling plays out before they happen then get the fuck ready!

Interrobang Staff
