CBS Just Signed Tony Romo For $17 Million Per Year

ESPN was reportedly trying to sign Tony Romo for the largest deal in broadcast history but CBS was able to lock him down with a long term deal that is said to be $17 million per year. So if you love guys calling plays out before they happen then get the fuck ready!

I’ve crunched the numbers and determined if Tony Romo is worth $17 million a year at CBS in 2020…these two were worth $17 gazillion a year at CBS in the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/O2Ck8FI9AR — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) February 29, 2020

He is fucking awesome!!! Tony Romo's new deal with CBS proves that sometimes announcer money is better than QB money https://t.co/PfA5Grsej3 — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) February 29, 2020

why d`ya tell me this Ken??? $17 MILLLLLLLLION a year for calling a game where 80% of the players never touch the flippin` ball😊 https://t.co/jfncYQD7m1 — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) February 29, 2020

After taking a night to reflect on the games, I have come to the conclusion that @tonyromo is the best color analyst in Football. — Josh Adam Meyers (@JoshAdamMeyers) January 21, 2019

