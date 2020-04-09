Brian Regan Is Giving Away a Classic Album and Donating Money to Comedian Relief Fund

Now you can give money to a great cause, without it costing you a dime, and you get a free classic comedy album in the process.

Both the free album and the donation are gifts from Brian Regan. Regan is giving a free download of his 2011 CD “All By Myself” and every time someone grabs a copy, Regan will donate $10 on your behalf to Comedy Gives Back.

Comedy Gives Back’s mission is to help provide comedians in need with mental health, medical, and crisis support, and right now that support means helping comedians who are out of work due to Covid-19 restrictions. On April 4, 2020, Comedy Gives Back produced the “Laugh Aid” livestream benefit to lift the nation’s spirits and raised over $350,000.00 to help comedians impacted by Covid-19. Comedy Gives Back is a 501c3 fiscally sponsored project through Road to Artdom Foundation, Inc (#47-2064364). For more information visit Comedy Gives Back.

Brian’s most recent comedy special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, is streaming on Netflix along with his Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan..

The offer runs now through April 15th so hurry. To access the free download click here.

For more visit Brian’s website and follow Brian on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

