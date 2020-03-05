BMW Slightly Changes Logo And Is Making a Big Deal About It

The BMW Logo hasn’t changed in 20 years by changing the black outside circle to a transparent look and what they are calling more “modern” letters around the white and blue flag that remains the same inside. It’s like when your shitty boyfriend tells you they’ve changed their ways.

Read more at cnn.com.

BMW’s new flat logo is everything that’s wrong with modern logo design https://t.co/C8DEpbe3aV pic.twitter.com/Vw30LhLasl — The Verge (@verge) March 4, 2020

BMW changes their logo for the first time in 23 years. pic.twitter.com/aK9Gce7cFB — S I D (@sidsays_) March 4, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.