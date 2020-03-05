BMW Slightly Changes Logo And Is Making a Big Deal About It

at
Share This Post

The BMW Logo hasn’t changed in 20 years by changing the black outside circle to a transparent look and what they are calling more “modern” letters around the white and blue flag that remains the same inside. It’s like when your shitty boyfriend tells you they’ve changed their ways.

Read more at cnn.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff