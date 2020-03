During Biden’s Super Tuesday victory speech, Anti Dairy protesters ran up on the stage yelling “Let dairy die”. These must have been lactose intolerant plants from Sanders.

Protestors interrupt Joe Biden during his speech to chant "Let Dairy Die" and it looks like Jill Biden moves to protect him. I did NOT see that one coming. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/ndQp0nPyyg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 4, 2020

