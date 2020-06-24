Amy Schumer’s HBO Documentary Trailer Looks Amazing

If you can judge a documentary by its trailer, then HBO’s new feature documenting Amy Schumer’s last special looks like a home run.

Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time.

HBO takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battled through a difficult pregnancy while preparing for a comedy special, and it looks intimate, and revealing. It’s not just a documentary about a comedian working during a difficult time- its about relationships, marriage, being a woman in 2020, and covers a lot of cultural ground.

From hospitalizations to going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family, Schumer shares it all. Beginning the day she found out she was pregnant, through the birth of her child, she showcases her incredible journey on the road, revealing the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Expecting Amy offers a hilarious and raw 360-degree look at this new stage of her life. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s movie “Comedian,” if he had been pregnant. With her family and friends along for the ride to support her and keep her sane and balanced, she does it all with perseverance, heart and the priceless sense of humor she’s known for.

Expecting Amy showcases why Schumer is a star.

Produced by Schumer, Expecting Amy is directed and edited by Alexander Hammer.

All three episodes will premiere Thursday, July 9 on HBO Max

