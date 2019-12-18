What Killed Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina!?

Mrs. Maisel actor Brian Tarantina died of an overdose reportedly caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam.
Yep. That will do it.
Read more at nbcnews.com.
So deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina. He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden fucking weirdo. Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him.
A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on Nov 3, 2019 at 5:43am PST
