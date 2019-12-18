What Killed Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina!?

at
Mrs. Maisel actor Brian Tarantina died of an overdose reportedly caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam.

Yep. That will do it.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff