Wednesday May 6: Daily Links

Runaway 5-Year-old Pulled Over In Utah Driving his Family’s Car

A 5 Year-old boy was pulled over by highway patrol after stealing his family’s car while his older sister, who was meant to be watching him, took a nap. He said he was on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

Honestly, he deserves it.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

How Have Walking Patterns Changed Since The Corona Outbreak?

Apple Maps has tracked its users inputting walking directions into it from countries around the world and SHOCKER they found people are walking way less. It’s like no one has anyplace to go to anymore.

Read more at bloomberg.com.

Bracket Tries To Determine Worst Corporate Buzz Word

If you hate the made up bullshit words that get thrown around your Zoom meetings, this bracket will give you some solace.

Read more at theatlantic.com.

Gov. Jim Justice Drops F-Bomb but it was “Audio Glitch”

“I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they fucking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,”

Yep, that’s a fucking glitch.

Via mediaite.com.

Can Tent Bubbles Allow You To Socialize While Social Distancing?

A couple of Harlem residents were seen using the InstaPod Under The Weather Tents to safely hang out together while following social distancing rules. We’re still waiting for The PopeMobile to make a comeback.

Read more at gothamist.com.

SPORTS

Lakers ‘Showtime Gold’ Named Greatest NBA Jersey

The Lakers ‘Showtime Gold’ jerseys from the 80s and 90s was named the greatest NBA jersey by ESPN. There’s currently an online petition to have the Flint Tropics receive an honorary mention.

Read more at espn.com.

Who Makes Philadelphia’s Sports Mt Rushmore?

Tough call, after Gritty there’s only 3 spots left.

You can only choose four. Who do ya got? pic.twitter.com/shjtsvOqQc — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 5, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

The Blacklist’ Season Finale Will Be Part Live-Action and Comic Book Animation

The Blacklist was filming in NYC when things shut down so they used animation to finish the episode and the actors recorded voices at home.

In other news The Blacklist is still a show.

Read more at variety.com.

Tom Cruise is Going to Film Aboard International Space Station

Tom Cruise is doing a film that will be shot aboard the International Space Station.

Or blowing up.

Either way, entertaining.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Elon Musk and Grimes Named Their Baby What??

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their newborn son named… X Æ A-12.

Beautiful. Wondering is that a family name or just some random buttons they mashed on a Speak n Spell?

Read more at pagesix.com.

Did Jude Law’s Career Get Ruined by a Chris Rock Oscar Joke back in 2005??



Rock joked, “You want Tom Cruise, and all you can get is Jude Law? Wait. It’s not the same thing, okay? Who is Jude Law? Why is he in every movie I have seen the last four years? He’s in everything. Even the movies he’s not acting in — if you look at the credits, he made cupcakes or something. He’s in everything. He’s gay, he’s straight, he’s American, he’s British. Next year he’s playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a movie! If you can’t get a star, wait, okay?”

We’re going with… no

Why? Because the only people still dwelling on this joke is Jude Law and the writer of this article.

Read more at melmagazine.com.

Every Marvel Villain Ranked

This is the one villain list where the Joker won’t bet at the top and that’s disappointing.

Read more at sbnation.com.