Wednesday May 6: Daily Links

A 5 Year-old boy was pulled over by highway patrol after stealing his family’s car while his older sister, who was meant to be watching him, took a nap. He said he was on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.
Honestly, he deserves it.
Apple Maps has tracked its users inputting walking directions into it from countries around the world and SHOCKER they found people are walking way less. It’s like no one has anyplace to go to anymore.
If you hate the made up bullshit words that get thrown around your Zoom meetings, this bracket will give you some solace.
“I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they fucking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,”
Yep, that’s a fucking glitch.
A couple of Harlem residents were seen using the InstaPod Under The Weather Tents to safely hang out together while following social distancing rules. We’re still waiting for The PopeMobile to make a comeback.
The Lakers ‘Showtime Gold’ jerseys from the 80s and 90s was named the greatest NBA jersey by ESPN. There’s currently an online petition to have the Flint Tropics receive an honorary mention.
Tough call, after Gritty there’s only 3 spots left.
You can only choose four.
Who do ya got? pic.twitter.com/shjtsvOqQc
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 5, 2020
The Blacklist was filming in NYC when things shut down so they used animation to finish the episode and the actors recorded voices at home.
In other news The Blacklist is still a show.
Tom Cruise is doing a film that will be shot aboard the International Space Station.
Or blowing up.
Either way, entertaining.
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their newborn son named… X Æ A-12.
Beautiful. Wondering is that a family name or just some random buttons they mashed on a Speak n Spell?
Rock joked, “You want Tom Cruise, and all you can get is Jude Law? Wait. It’s not the same thing, okay? Who is Jude Law? Why is he in every movie I have seen the last four years? He’s in everything. Even the movies he’s not acting in — if you look at the credits, he made cupcakes or something. He’s in everything. He’s gay, he’s straight, he’s American, he’s British. Next year he’s playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a movie! If you can’t get a star, wait, okay?”
We’re going with… no
Why? Because the only people still dwelling on this joke is Jude Law and the writer of this article.
This is the one villain list where the Joker won’t bet at the top and that’s disappointing.
He forgot to make his teeth crooked for the British guy but other than that spot on.
A Thread on RomCom Male Leads: First, here is the British RomCom Male Lead. pic.twitter.com/3cTm34nLpH — Andrew Farmer (@thatsajellyfish) May 5, 2020 And now, the American RomCom Male Lead. pic.twitter.com/CJ6whnubHg — Andrew Farmer (@thatsajellyfish) May 5, 2020 Since the lockdown went into effect, the ratings for Food Network and HGTV has gone up 25%. Diners, Drive Ins and Dives is now just Drive Ins, sad. The Magic Mike star – currently quarantining with singer Jessie J – was spotted taking out the garbage wearing a black shirt, gold chain and gold harem pants. Reps for the actor wouldn't comment on whether he and the pop star were part of a freaky MC Hammer role play. So you are a surfer on the island that is the surf capital of the world so naturally surf a storm drain…. and eat shit.
Food Network And HGTV Seeing Huge Ratings Boost
Channing Tatum Wears Gold Harem Pants To Take Out Garbage
Surfing Down a Storm Drain
