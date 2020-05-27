Wednesday May 27: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

Twitter Fact-Checked Trump Tweets. Uh Oh.

Guys if we start to fact check everything the big guy sez we could put 38 million Americans back to work

Or Rule of thumb, if he tweets it, it’s a lie.

Read more at huffpost.com.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

New Yorkers Are Desperately Looking for Above Ground Pools for their Quarantine Summer

Above ground pools are on backorder as folks are searching for a way to cool off without having to rely on the beaches and public spaces.

2019 : hot girl summer

2020 : ugly yard summer

Read more at nypost.com.

Pros Say When it Comes to Preventing Covid, Reverse Cowgirl is Your Best Bet



Swiss sex workers have set the new standard that in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, doggy style and reverse cowgirls are your safest option.

Oh yes and don’t forget to wear protection… a mask.

Read more at nypost.com.

Ex-Pats Are Coming Back To America

Ex-pats around the world are heading back to America to avoid lockdowns in the countries they’re in and to get better access to healthcare. They’re all going to be shocked at how expensive everything is.

Read more at chron.com.

American’s Have Been Duped By Coronavirus Scams To The Tune Of $39 Million

Americans have lost at least $39 million to scam coronavirus related robocalls and texts. The calls and texts have to do with stimulus checks and they steal people’s credit card information. Meanwhile, Three Card Monty futures are in the toilet.

Read more at cnbc.com.

The Average American Has Gained Five Pounds During Lockdown

Recent data shows that American’s have gained an average of five pounds during the lockdown. All the bread baking has to have a direct correlation to this.

Read more at studyfinds.org.

11 News Stations Run the Same Amazon ad.. errrr, I mean “News” Segment

war is peace

freedom is slavery

ignorance is strength

and Amazon is your friend!

Via digg.com.

SPORTS

Tom Brady Spends More Money, Has More Clothes Than Gisele

While doing a couples challenge, it was revealed that Tom Brady spends more money and has more clothes than his supermodel wife Gisele. Brady is also the most spoiled, the biggest baby when he’s sick, and he’s the needy in the relationship. This sounds like a real life version of Freaky Friday.

Read more at tmz.

Dolphins Converting Hard Rock Stadium Into A Drive-In Theater

The Miami Dolphins will be converting Hard Rock Stadium into a 230-car open air drive in theater to keep people entertained during the pandemic. No launch date has been announced, but the plan would include screening classic movies, live events and commencement ceremonies. Oddsmakers are placing bets that the screening of The Longest Yard will outdraw a Dolphins game.

Read more at tmz.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes! Don’t Cancel Him!

Hey internet, Jimmy Fallon did what you wanted. He groveled. Is that enough? He’s sorry he colored his face 20 years ago to play Chris Rock in a sketch.

Chris Rock is a comic I’m sure he’s OK with it. “Chris….Chris…Chris???” Hmmm Nothing.

Read more at thedailybeastcom.

Errol Morris Doing a Tripped Out Timothy Leary Doc

Timothy Leary’s dead

No, no, he’s outside looking in

Timothy Leary’s dead

No, no, he’s outside looking in

He’ll fly his astral plane

Takes you trips around the bay

Brings you back the same day

Timothy Leary, Timothy Leary

Read more at indiewire.com.

Doug Liman to Direct Tom Cruise in Movie International Space Station Movie

Doug Liman if Tom Cruise is heading to space then you better clear out the thetans.

Oh and Tom Tom. No one hears you scream, so no Oprah shit.

Read more at thewrap.com.

Kelly Ripa’s Husband Fills In Yet Again For Seacrest

Kelly Ripa’s husband filled in to co host again after Ryan Seacrest admitted he’s suffering from exhaustion. If only Ryan was on that island with Kelly and her family, he’d be doing a lot better.

Read more at pagesix.com.

GOING VIRAL

Dad Gets Triplets News

These triplets will never know a maskless world or one with handshakes and Zoomers are going to look down on them.

Via digg.

Lickable Screen! The Future Tastes Great!

Go ahead lick it! The Snozzberries taste like snozzberries!

You know Porn Hub is ready to run with this technology.

Read more at gizmodo.

