Wednesday March 25: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

NYC Doesn’t Want You To Eat Ass…For Now

In case you don’t know there seems to be a real banger of a health risk going on, and New York City has some tips to help you continue to engage in sexual activity responsibly. And that means no salad tossing until this pandemic passes, according to a new official NYC Health department document.

“Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread COVID-19. Virus in feces may enter your mouth.”

Just a lil smooch?

Read more at nypost.com.

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona pic.twitter.com/xuKRzD0Jhw — Chrissy Rutherford (@chrissyford) March 21, 2020

Florida Spring Break Legend Brady Sluder Apologized For Partying

The biggest news on Tuesday? Spring break apology. When the kids partying in Spring Break during Corona went viral last week, one kid that stuck out was Brady Sluder, the first person in the video said: “If I get Corona I get Corona”. He probably heard his chances at ever getting a job at Dell was on the line and Gateway wasn’t returning his calls.

Kentucky Mayor Blasts His State For Not Taking Covid Seriously

Gabe Brown, Mayor of Walton, Kentucky, posted to Facebook calling everyone dipshits for not taking the Corona outbreak seriously. Are we sure that isn’t Kenny Powers in charge?

Read more at thehill.com.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/booneky/permalink/2628694900710191/

Been To New York Lately? Oh, Then You’re On A Quarantine

Mike Pence is saying if you’ve been to New York state lately just start self isolating and quarantining now for two weeks. Time to start calling New York the Petri Dish That Never Sleeps.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

SPORTS

Conor MacGregor Wants All Of Ireland Locking Down

Hey, Ireland, put down the drink for a second and listen to Conor. You all can drink your whiskey until blacking out at home.

Read more at tmz.com.

Hey Remember The Presidential Fitness Test?

InsideHook takes a look back at when students around the country had to participate in the Presidential Fitness Test. If we were to bring it back today it’d mostly involve sex with questionable Russian women and eating File-O-Fish’s.

Read more at insidehook.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Jackson Browne Has The Bug

“Well, I’ve been out walking

I don’t do that much talking these days

These days

These days I seem to think a lot

About the things that I forgot to do for you

And all the times I had the chance to

And I had a lover

But it’s so hard to risk another of these days

These days”

Read more at rollingstone.com.

Would a Jaws Musical Cheer You Up?

A Jaws musical? Yes, please. We will eat this up. It’s called “Bruce.” It’s about the filming “Jaws,” and it’s already booked for a showcase at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, from June 9 to July 4, 2021.

Anthony Cumia as the Mayor?

Read more at nypost.com.

19 Celebrities Who Binged “Tiger King”

Why is America obsessed with the Netflix ‘doc’ Tiger King !? Because

“I am the Tiger King

and I can do anything.”

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

After watching tiger king, all I can think is tigers must be like, “humans are fucking weird” — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) March 23, 2020

GOING VIRAL

Would You Take The Egg Challenge?

That kid learned step one of making an Omelette.

Via worldstarhiphop.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.