Wednesday June 3: Daily Links

WEDNESDAY 6.3

NEWS STORIES

Ohio Sheriffs in Search for Youtuber Myka Stauffers “rehomed” Adopted Son

Myka Stauffer is under investigation after claiming she “rehomed” her 4 year old autistic adopted son and scrubbing her social media of all images, and authorities are now searching for his whereabouts.

No spoilers, please. we’ll just wait for the made for TV movie.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Facebook Software Engineer Vocally Quits Over Companies Handling Trump Inciting Violence

Not many have come out publicly but this former Facebook employee has said he quit because the company is on the wrong side of history.

Admit it, we all should have stayed on My Space.

Read more at vice.com.

The RV Business Is Booming

RV rentals have jumped 1000% since April and sales 600%. Once this lockdown ends you’re gonna people to pick up some RV’s on the cheap.

Read more at nypost.com.

Spider Man Shows Up At NYC Protest

Peter Parker’s also a journalist so I hope he had his press credentials.

Read more at nypost.com.

A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s Calls For An End To White Supremacy

Not only is their ice cream delicious, they’re good people too.

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

NYC Photographer Narrowly Escapes Arrest During Protest

Photographer Mel D Cole narrowly avoided arrest as he was attempting to shoot the aftermath of a looted Best Buy store in New York City. That sound you hear is his heart leaving his throat and going back into his chest.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

ICE T vs Nicole Arbour

“Nicole. You did a commercial with my Wife.. Now you’re talkin reckless.. Don’t step in some Shit you can’t get off your shoe..”

Nicole The last thing you want is Ice T’s undivided attention

Nicole. You did a commercial with my Wife.. Now you’re talkin reckless.. Don’t step in some Shit you can’t get off your shoe.. https://t.co/0OeN33DF83 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 2, 2020

Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo

On Monday a judge ruled that when Joe Exotic transferred his Zoo to his mother, that was a fraudulent transfer for the purpose of avoiding paying Carole Baskin a cool million that he owed her from prior lawsuits. So now she owns his zoo.

This is what it must have looked like when the Nazis marched into Paris

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

BET Founder Robert Johnson Thinks $14.7 Trillion in Reparations Could Do The Trick

Robert Johnson thinks all we need is 14.7 trillion bucks. ‘Look at It as an Investment.’ It could bring us together

Great. Who do we make the check out to?

Read more at breitbart.com.

Megan McCain Tweets Her Neighborhood Looks like a War Zone, but Her Neighbor Calls BS

This is going make that next wait for elevator a little awkward.

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

Actors Who Played Cops are Donating to BLM

Even the guilt of playing a fake cop can weigh on you.

First Apu and now Chief Wiggum.

Time to pay up, Azaria.

Read more at theloop.ca.

Alec Baldwin Eating Shit For Posting Woody Allen Interview On Blackout Tuesday

Alec Baldwin got shit on for promoting his interview with Woody Allen on Blackout Tuesday on social media and he posted this to the people criticizing him: “I had no idea about this … national day of whatever,” he replied to a critic. “The professional lives of some people cannot be put on hold at the whims of political correctness.” The people shitting on Alec were probably all Ronan Farrow burner accounts.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Fuller House Explains Aunt Becky’s Absence

The final season of Fuller House addresses Aunt Becky’s absence by saying she’s been in Nebraska tending to her sick mother. A better storyline would have Uncle Jessie planning a road trip to see her in Folsom.

Read more at ew.com.

Ashton Kutcher Is A Mess On Twitter

Ashton, this better not be another reboot of Punk’D.

What the hell is this Ashton Kutcher Black Lives Matter video. I just went on a journey I did not want to go on. pic.twitter.com/YY2su1yaDY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 3, 2020

GOING VIRAL

These Are The Most Misspelled Words In Google Searches

These are the 11 most misspelled words in Google searches:

1. Separate

2. Zucchini

3. Questionnaire

4. Potato

5. Diarrhoea

6. Definitely

7. Embarrass

8. Conscience

9. Unnecessary

10. Bureaucracy

11. Manoeuvre

Thanks to spell check we no longer need to write anything correctly. Thanks robots!

Read more at dailymail.

When You Switch Star Wars Sound Effects With Cardi B

How? Why ? Who cares? When something works it just works

Via digg.

Cat Vs Ninja Rat

A rat had to use some serious ninja moves to keep from being dinner for this cat. This is like watching the Washington Generals putting a beat down on the Harlem Globetrotters.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.