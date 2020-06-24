Wednesday June 24: Daily Links

Remember when we we were told the corona-virus would be defeated by sun and heat. Seems it looks it is only spiking in the sun and heat.
How about football and Autumn leaves !?
Organizers decided it would be too risky to run the New York City Marathon this year due to the possibility of a covid outbreak.
Admit it, when you read the headline, you thought the NYC Marathon was caught in black face.
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are all implementing a 14 day quarantine on any visitors coming into the tri-state area from hot spot areas around the country. How do you like it, Florida?
Due to the massive covid spikes around the United States, the European Union is considering banning any travelers from America to land in any of their countries. Instagram travel vloggers just started calling suicide hotlines in droves.
Due to the pandemic, a coin shortage has come about. Circulation of coins ground to a halt because no one was buying anything and contactless payment has been preferred. All it took was Covid-19 to get rid of pocket change.
A Staten Island assistant principal is being investigated by the DOE after she posted a racially charged Facebook message criticizing people for buying $200 dollar shoes and expensive headphones. If Judd Apatow can get the rights to her life story, he can have a Queen of Staten Island movie together in no time.
The CEO of Impossible Foods says the meat industry will be obsolete in 15 years and that’s the mission of his company. It may work out for them until it’s revealed that Impossible Burgers are just soylent green.
Either lock it down completely or fully open it up, but this half open world is just begging for public urination… and god knows you can’t beat a pandemic with rivers of piss in the streets.
FBI reports that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime And that the rope previously thought to be a noose was actually in the garage months before.
Speedy work, FBI! Now we’ve got a few other things that could use that level of attention…
US billionaire wealth has jumped up by $637 billion in the same time period 44 million Americans went on unemployment between March and June. Though the dollar hasn’t crashed yet so that $637 billion is gonna be worth a lot less soon if that makes anyone unemployed feel any better.
Photographer Mel D Cole was covering a Black Lives Matter protest at South Philly’s Maroni Plaza when he got sucker punched by one of the locals. There was an immediate arrest and Cole said he is pressing charges. He also kept shooting the day drinking counter protesters. Way to keep it classy Philly…
I was sucker punched in the jaw by a racist white man while documenting a protest in South Philly at Maroni Plaza, where a Columbus statue stands. Photos and videos from some of the South Philly locals coming soon. Update: I’m fine. His lil punch was as weak as he seems. I’m pressing chargers. I will not let him get away with it. SHARE SHARE SHARE! #philly #phillyprotest #christophercolumbus #statue #racist #blacklivesmatter #blm #philadelphia #southphilly #phillycops #philadelphia #phillypd #phillies #eagles
Police received a call in Shaker Heights, Ohio about kids playing football in the street. Instead of giving them a hard time, they decided to join the game. The Browns are reportedly scouting these cops to back up Odell Beckham, Jr.
The NFL is telling teams it’s up to them to decide how many fans, if any, they’re going to allow into their stadiums for games. They first need to figure out how many players they’re gonna let in since we’ll be just in time for a second wave.
The board of trustees at the University of Cincinnati voted unanimously to remove Marge Schotts Name from their baseball stadium and library. The late Reds owner was banned from day to day operations twice for making anti-Semitic remarks and she eventually sold the team in 1999. Schott passed away in 2004 and the university’s stadium was named after her two years later, following a 2 million dollar donation from her foundation. University officials would not confirm a report that they also plan to change the name of the dog park named after her dog Schottzie.
Read more at yahoo.
As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough, the number one movie in America is ‘Jurassic Park’. 27 YEARS AFTER IT CAME OUT!
Life finds a way
Will Ferrell has a new movie coming out on Netflix and the Dily Beast trashes the shit out of it. So much so they ask what happened to the Will Ferrell of old since he’s had a number of bombs over the past few years. He might have to write a full length movie around the cowbell sketch. It’s his last hope.
Socialite Denise Rich will be hosting a Virtual Studio 54 Party on September 15th. Proceeds from the even will raise money for cancer-research. Rich had to cancel her annual Angel Ball gala due to the Corona Virus. To add authenticity to the event, there will be a virtual door person randomly selecting who can join the party.
2020, just give it a rest already. You already won worst year ever back in March. You have nothing left to prove.
A 7.4 magnitude #earthquake has hit the southern coastline of #Mexico. #Sismo #Temblor #Oaxaca #CDMX #AlertaSismica pic.twitter.com/doiICbJHuy
— DailyNewsf (@DailyNe25683877) June 23, 2020
What pool look like during an #Earthquake in #Mexico: 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Central State of #Oaxaca, El Coyul
Earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico pic.twitter.com/exU9UgvWzM
— lollol (@FreshSam5) June 23, 2020
More footage from the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Mexican state of Oaxaca.
DETAILS: https://t.co/d1nSUGJOYU pic.twitter.com/DcSAbAwlfQ
— RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2020
These are not from the sets of a doomsday or a Sci-fi movie!
This actually happened today due to a huge #Earthquake of Magnitude 7.4 in Oaxaca – México! pic.twitter.com/DvR3sfhbs8
— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 23, 2020
An earthquake in Oaxaca Mexico turns a building into a waterfall. #earthquake #mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/Q252VX4QTN
— Chad (@ChadBlue_) June 23, 2020
Wendy’s?!
New York, I love you but you’re bribing me down?
