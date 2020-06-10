Wednesday June 10: Daily Links

WEDNESDAY 6.10

NEWS STORIES

First U.S. Woman To Walk In Space Becomes first Woman to Reach Deepest Point of Ocean

Kathy Sullivan was the first American Woman to walk in space and now she became the first woman (and eight person) to visit the deepest point of the ocean in the Marianas Trench. That’s almost 36,000 feet.

Way to go Kat!

But also, check the news. May want to hang out down there for while.

Read more at nbcnews.com.

America’s Mayors Are The New National Villains.

Between the Corona Virus outbreak, quarantine, mass unemployment, and widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, people around the country have vented their local anger at mayors, despite the fact governors have largely been calling the shots. You still can’t fight City Hall, but feel free to flip them the bird.

Read more at melmagazine.com.

Study Claims Playing ‘Hard To Get’ Really Works

Ladies if you really want to land a fine young gentleman you must ignore him. Turn heel, put up your parasol

and walk away in a huff.

He will want to marry you or my name isn’t 1917.

Read more at studyfinds.org.

https://www.studyfinds.org/dating-games-playing-hard-to-get-really-works-study-confirms/

SPORTS

Michael Jordan Catches 442 Pound Blue Marlin

Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 boat caught a 442 pound blue marlin during the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina. The sag was good enough to put the crew in 5th place which will wrap up on June 13th. Reps for Jordan have denied reports that he plans to make a documentary about the competition called The Last Catch.

Read more at tmz.

ENTERTAINMENT

HBO Max Pulls Gone with the Wind… For Now.

﻿HBO Max announced they will be be removing Gone with the Wind from their streaming service due to its racist depictions. It will be back once HBO figures out how to provide historic context.

Guess the south won’t rise again…

Read more at deadline.com.

Twitter Blows up Over RATM Fan Tweet.

When one former fan of Rage Against the Machine complaints that the band is too political now

Did you happen to listen to any of the lyrics?

What machine did you think they were raging against, man? pic.twitter.com/rLV5ezc1Ww — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 9, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber Slams James Corden’s ‘Cats’ Performance



During a live YouTube commentary of the 1998 filmed performance of his stage show Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber took a shot at the widely panned 2019 version of the hit musical. Webber aimed his venom at James Corden’s performance as Bustopher Jones, which he ‘begged to be cut out’. Corden was reportedly so stung by this criticism that he shelved plans to star and direct an Evita reboot.

Read more at nme.com.

Cops Cancelled After 31 Years

Cops, the long running true-crime reality TV series has been cancelled. Paramount Network has already pulled the show off the air in the wake nationwide protests of police brutality surrounding the death of George Floyd, but network executives decided to pull the show permanently. The show premiered on Fox in 1989, where it ran for 25 years, before moving over to Spike. Spike was rebranded as The Paramount Network in 2018. News of the cancellation was expected, but the band Inner Circle is taking the news particularly hard.

Tom Hanks Film is a Packs of Lies !?

So Sully was just a bunch of outright lies. Does it really matter or is it just a fun movie to enjoy ?

Sounds like Millennial Comedy.

Read more at thesun.

‘Dear Sister’ The Freebird of Millennial Comedy !?

It’s called Millennial Comedy and it’s based on being funny because it’s not funny.

So does that mean that the pandemic is funny ?

Via digg.

GOING VIRAL

Grown Ass Adults Are Showing Off The Baby Blanket’s They Still Sleep With

BABY BLANKET CHECKKKKK. 24 year old Corey started it off and the move hit trend. Tik Tok users are showing and telling their adulthood baby snuggly wuggly blankets.

Tattered. Torn. Loved. Hey Linus, time to grow up and get rid of that damn blankie.

Read more at buzzfeed.

Saving a Squirrel in a Kiddie Pool Is Dangerous Business

Chair goes in the water, you go in the water. Squirrel in the water. Our squirrel.

Farewell and adieu to you, fair Spanish ladies.

VIA DIGG.

.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.