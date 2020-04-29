Wednesday April 29: Daily Links

WEDNESDAY 4.29

NEWS STORIES

Is N.J. Going to Run Out of Taylor Ham!?

This is scary. Some pork plants shut down in New Jersey and that means a pork roll shortage may be looming. Jersey people will have no idea what else do eat for breakfast.

Can we at least get enough for Bruce ?

Read more at nj.com.

Want to Get Back to Normal !? We Need 100 Billion Dollars

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer says for the US to get normal by the summer every person must be tested. It’s a cost of $100 billion. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 2 Trillion bucks we already spent.

How will we fuck this up ?

Read more at yahoo.com.

Does Barcelona Have a Serial Killer

Someone is killing the homeless in Barcelona during a freaking pandemic. Jesus dude, can you put this

off until August ?

Messi, what have you done?

Read more at mirror.co.uk.

Belgium is Calling on Their Citizens to Eat Fries At Least Twice

The coronavirus shutdown has caused a surplus of potatoes in Belgium, and with 750,000 tons of potatoes at risk of going to waste, Belgians are kindly being asked to eat fries twice a week.

So in this new reality, in order to be a hero you stay at home for weeks and then eat a ton of French Fries?

When will Marvel make this movie???

Read more at cnbc.com.

Here’s a Shock : Folks are Drinking More In Quarantine

Since the lockdown sales of alcoholic beverages at grocery stories and liquor stores are up nearly 26% in the US and the up trend is similar worldwide.

When you don’t know what day it is, we’re all just assuming it’s Saturday night.

Read more at wsj.com.

US Marriage Rates At All Time Low

A new report has found that marriage rates in the United States are at a an all time low, lower than even during the Great Depression. So, there’s a silver lining to the coronavirus, now you don’t have to awkwardly turn down those wedding invites.

Read more at today.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

2021 Oscar Nominations Will Include Straight to Streaming Releases

And the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture is….

Joe Exotic.

Read more at nypost.com.

Jay Z Suing Deep Fake YouTube Account For Making Him Rap Billy Joel Lyrics

A YouTube account that uses AI to recreate speech called Virtual Synthesis is getting threats by Jay Z to take down their deepfake videos they made that have him singing Billy Joel. Jay Z better not start Joeling people or Dave Hill can contact a copyright lawyer.

Read more at theverge.com.

Universal Studios In Fight With AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters says they will no longer carry any Universal pictures films since they announced they’ll be letting people rent at home new releases the same day they are to come out in theaters. They announced this after they had a huge success with Trolls 2 on streaming. AMC is not in the position to be banning movies when no movies are coming out. Maybe they can bring back vaudeville, but socially distanced.

Read more at msn.com.

Oasis To Release Never Before Heard Song At Midnight

Noel Gallagher announced he’s releasing audio of song Oasis performed at a sound check in Hong Kong 15 years ago, a song that has never been released. Liam is heading over to Noel’s house right now to have a fist fight.

Read more at nypost.com.

Katie Couric Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview With Denzel

Couric said that a 2004 interview with Denzel Washington left her ‘shaken’ and ‘uncomfortable’ after she asked if he agreed if ‘Hollywood actors should stick to acting’. Couric claimed that Washington snapped back at her and interrupted when she tried to redirect the question. Later, Couric said that the two-time Oscar winner did make amends later by sending a large check to her colon cancer foundation. She also denied that after the contentious interview, Washington screamed ‘King Kong, ain’t got s*it on me!’

Read more at pagesix.com.

Adrienne Barbeau Wants To Reboot Maude

Now that Norman Lear has aired live episodes of classic “All In The Family’ and “The Jeffersons’ episodes, actor Adrienne Barbeau feels the time is right to bring back ‘Maude’. Barbeau, who played Maude’s daughter Carol during its initial run, is hoping to either she or Tracy Ullman play the outspoken liberal Democrat feminist. The Mooch lobbying hard to play her Republican next door neighbor Arthur.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Wendy Williams Gives John Oliver A Painting Of Her Eating Lamb Chops

John Oliver is a big fan of the lockdown version of The Wendy Williams Show, and to show her appreciation, Williams gave Oliver a painting of her eating lamb chops. The daytime talk show host also sent over Doritos and caviar. In response, Oliver sent over a painting of him eating hot dogs along with Lays chips and tuna fish.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Man Named Tupac Shakur Gets Apology From Kentucky Governor

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear publicly apologized to Tupac Malik Shakur after accusing him of putting the late rapper’s name on an unemployment form as a ‘prank’. It turns out that he’s a 46 year old cook with that name who recently lost his job due to COVID-19. Beshear said that he called Shakur to apologize and will work with state to have his claim get resolved quickly. Reps for the Governor wouldn’t respond to reports that he also reach out a man who filed under the name Biggie Smalls.

Read more at people.com.

GOING VIRAL

This Random Meme Generator Will Help Fill The Time



Having trouble making memes? This meme generator will make something just as nonsensical as you see on your Instagram feed everyday. Now you’re an influencer!

Via digg.

Japanese Bodega Figures Out A Way To Open Freezers Safely

If you’re creeped out touching the handle of a convenience store freezer, this Japanese store has created a work around. This is gonna be as big as the VCR! Thanks, Japan!

Via digg.

