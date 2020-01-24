Washington State Wants To Start Allowing SmartPhone Voting

Seattle and other Washington state residents will soon be allowed to vote in an upcoming election via smartphone. The King County Conservation District a public land management agency governing 30 cities including Seattle, will soon be electing a new board supervisor position. Although the election itself isn’t all that big, what’s news is that they will be allowing votes via smartphones. Ah, we get it, make it even easier for voter interference so people think why even do it? Smart move!

