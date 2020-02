Vin Diesel says that the Fast and Furious main series could be coming to an end, but they see spinoffs being the future since they “owe to to Universal” and want to “give back” to them. diesel also said he thinks that he believes the series could be coming to an end with Fast 10 be split into a two part epic. As long as it’s titled Fasten 10 Your Seatbelts we’re all pleased.

