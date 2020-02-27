Twitter Account With Hot Mugshots Is Getting More and More Popular

The Twitter account @MugShawtys has gained 200k followers and is still getting more, all from finding hot mug shots to share with the world. The guy behind it says he gets 15-20 DMs a day with people sending mug shots in, a lot of them their own. So next time you drive drunk. make sure you look cute and maybe you too can go viral!

Read more at nypost.com.

