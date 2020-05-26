Tuesday May 26: Daily Links

TUESDAY 5.26

NEWS STORIES

Broadway Looking at a January Reopening

“Overture, curtain, lights

This is it, the night of nights

No more rehearsing and nursing a part

We know every part by heart

Overture, curtain, lights

This is it, we’ll hit the heights

And oh what heights we’ll hit

On with the show this is it.”

Read more at thedailybeast.com.

Doctors Worried So Many People Are Taking Drugs for Anxiety

Yes we there are a lot of people eating pills. Think maybe we can hold off talking about it until sometime after the global pandemic?

Jesus Doc, get off my dick!

Read more at wsj.com.

Staten Island Shoppers Go Wild a Woman not Wearing Mask

A gang went buck wild and filmed shaming a shopper for not wearing a mask then chased her out of a grocery store.

Trump better shop somewhere else.

Read more at metro.co.uk.

Wow. In Staten Island, New York someone came to a grocery store without a mask. And other patrons drove them out. pic.twitter.com/WyitJVU9cx — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 25, 2020

Space X Is Going To Launch Humans Into Space On Wednesday

The final rehearsal is done and now Space X along with NASA will launch Americans astronauts into space for the first time since 2011.

Some people will do anything to get away from covid19.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

15 Year Old Hacker Busted For Stealing $23.8 Million In Crypto

They’re calling a high school senior Baby Al Capone after he allegedly masterminded a crypto heist to the tune of almost 24 million.

This kid’s gonna be dating Angelina Jolie in no time.

Read more at nypost.com.

SPORTS

Former NBA Player Recognized By Cop During Arrest

Former NBA Player Cliff Alexander got recognized for his high school hoops heroics while getting arrested earlier this month. Police video captured one of the cops saying ‘Oh, you’re that hooper’, before asking him about battling Jahlil Okafor to be the No. 1 high school prospect back in 2014. ‘I remember that sh*t’, the cop said. The chat down memory lane didn’t help Alexander: He was booked on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and received a citation for failing to make a full stop at a stop sign. The good news for Alexander was that he wasn’t shot during the interaction.

Read more at tmz.com.



﻿

The Washington Nationals Put Baby Shark On Championship Ring

The Washington Nationals inscribed a baby shark on the inside of the 2019 World Series ring to commemorate the song becoming the unofficial rallying cry during their championship run. For their National League Championship Ring, the Dodgers put the universal symbol for choke on the interior.

Read more at people.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon Stone Is Looking Good In Quarantine

Sharon Stone is keeping trim while locked down. Though her mask might not be the most effective against Covid.

https://.twitter.com/sharonstone/status/1264356215984816129

How Much Would You Pay For Elvis’s Bedazzled Jock Strap?

Have you been saving up to get a piece of the king’s king? Because it’s on sale right now for $40,000 dollars and it apparently was worn often by the King. And it can also double as PPE so it’s a bargain.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

GOING VIRAL

This Art Installation On The Facade Of This Building Will Give You Flashbacks

Normally you have to do acid to see the walls moving. With this building you need to do acid to see the walls look solid.

Isn’t it ironic? It’s like rain on your wedding day.

Via digg.

Reddit User Figures Out The Biggest One Hit Wonder On Spotify

A Reddit user went through the biggest one hit wonders on Spotify and figured out what artists entire amount of listens were just one song versus the rest of their catalog that’s available on the streaming service. Who knew Right Said Fred had any other songs?

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.