Tuesday May 12: Daily Links

“The Office” is dead, but they don’t mean the show… because that was probably somewhere around season 5.
When your workout is more important to you than being safe from the virus, go to the Clearwater courthouse and start doing squats and push-ups.
Oh Florida thank you for making crazy fun.
Via Twitter.
WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020
Thank Christ we’ve got geniuses working on how the hell we’re supposed to hands free unlock our phones if we’re wearing face masks.
Cool cool cool, but can we get that vaccine when you have a chance?
No need to be lonely and no need to worry about commitment when you can casual sext people you meet on dating apps or previously IRL friends.
If you want to take things to the next level, just adopt a neo pet together!
A white dude went viral on Tik Tok saying he ran 2.23 miles holding a television to prove a point over the Ahmaud Arbery killing. Unfortunately, no one on Tik Tok watches the news so all the users thought it was just a fitness video.
Nearly 3,000 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first three months of the year which is a 1,000% increase on the prior three months. 2,000 total gave up citizenship in 2019. It’s like people don’t have faith in the country anymore or something. Weird.
Uber did a mass Zoom call where they fired 3,500 employees. Maybe Lyft is hiring.
The Atlantic goes into the history of the handshake and in their opinion think it’s a good thing no one has to have anxiety about how hard their grip should be. Maybe we can all blow kisses to each other as a greeting from now on.
Twitter has told certain employees can work from home forever, even after the coronavirus outbreak ends. Some employees who have to be on site to maintain servers will be the only ones still going in. Time to change that Wino Forever tattoo to WFH Forever.
Mike Tyson released a training video that shows him throwing bombs before saying ‘I’m back’. He’s either coming back into the ring or auditioning for a new Terminator movie.
He not only sells more shoes than LeBron he also moves more memes.
I wanna laugh like Mike.
Gary Payton: I wore down Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/SX9fLY6ZZT
— Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) May 11, 2020
First mistake : nobody likes when you make a world wide pandemic about yourself.
Second mistake : nobody likes a vegan.
View this post on Instagram
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on
For his second installment of his Reunited Apart web series benefiting Project HOPE., Josh Gad reunited the principal cast of Back To The Future. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson were joined by director Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue and Huey Lewis. Other special guests included J.J. Abrams, and the cast of the musical version of the film. The lone holdout was Thomas F. Wilson, who played Biff. He’s still trying to up his asking price to do ‘Back To The Future IV: Return Of The Biff.
10 years ago, David Lynch was moonlighting as a weatherman for a local L.A. radio station. Then he stopped. Now for the first time in a decade, he’s doing them again for the station and through YouTube. If he says ‘The owls are not what they seem’, expect rain.
Bill Murray will take place in ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’ versus Guy Fieri live on The Food Network’s Facebook page on Friday to raise money for service employees impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. Murray’s son Homer will also battle Fieri’s son Hunter with Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews on board as judges. Afterward, Murray will challenge Shaq in a slam dunk contest.
The Covid 19 New York telethon brought in $115 million and it shocked Tina Fey to the point where she teared up. At least someone cares about New York, unlike the rest of the country.
Host Tina Fey tears up announcing the results of the telethon: $115 million.
“Is this real?” she says. #RiseUpNewYork pic.twitter.com/UHccVukMEs
— Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) May 12, 2020
Disney Plus will be streaming Hamilton on Broadway. Now the holdouts can say they hated Hamilton for a cool $6.99 instead of the $800 you’d spend on Broadway.
New Zealand is reopening and that means James Cameron can continue shooting the Avatar sequels. Which means Avatar 2,3,4,5,6,7 or however many more he’s making will be the only post Covid-19 movies any of us will be watching. You win again, Cameron.
Take off! To the Great White North!
Take off! It’s a beauty way to go.
Take off! To the Great White North!
@vanessalukecaton
##canadianshot ##penaltyshot ##fyp ##shots ##makeitcanadian ##missinghockey ##socialdistancing ##quarantinelife
Some rabbits are quick and some are fast but this bunny is just sudden.
