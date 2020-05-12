Tuesday May 12: Daily Links

TUESDAY 5.12

NEWS STORIES

Working From Home May Destroy Office Life Forever

“The Office” is dead, but they don’t mean the show… because that was probably somewhere around season 5.

Protesters Want gyms to Reopen in Florida !

When your workout is more important to you than being safe from the virus, go to the Clearwater courthouse and start doing squats and push-ups.

Oh Florida thank you for making crazy fun.

WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

New Mask Friendly Facial Recognition Software Allows Access with Only Eyes and Brows



Thank Christ we’ve got geniuses working on how the hell we’re supposed to hands free unlock our phones if we’re wearing face masks.

Cool cool cool, but can we get that vaccine when you have a chance?

“Sext Only” Hookups Are Getting Single Folks Through Social Distancing

No need to be lonely and no need to worry about commitment when you can casual sext people you meet on dating apps or previously IRL friends.

If you want to take things to the next level, just adopt a neo pet together!

White Dude Runs 2.23 Miles Holding A TV Somehow Doesn’t Get Shot



A white dude went viral on Tik Tok saying he ran 2.23 miles holding a television to prove a point over the Ahmaud Arbery killing. Unfortunately, no one on Tik Tok watches the news so all the users thought it was just a fitness video.

Americans Are Giving Up Their Citizenship At A Record Pace

Nearly 3,000 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first three months of the year which is a 1,000% increase on the prior three months. 2,000 total gave up citizenship in 2019. It’s like people don’t have faith in the country anymore or something. Weird.

Uber Shit Cans 3,500 Employees Over Three Minute Zoom Call

Uber did a mass Zoom call where they fired 3,500 employees. Maybe Lyft is hiring.

The Atlantic Is Happy The Hand Shake Is Done

The Atlantic goes into the history of the handshake and in their opinion think it’s a good thing no one has to have anxiety about how hard their grip should be. Maybe we can all blow kisses to each other as a greeting from now on.

Twitter Officially Letting Some Employees Work From Home Forever

Twitter has told certain employees can work from home forever, even after the coronavirus outbreak ends. Some employees who have to be on site to maintain servers will be the only ones still going in. Time to change that Wino Forever tattoo to WFH Forever.

SPORTS

Mike Tyson Releases New Training Video

Mike Tyson released a training video that shows him throwing bombs before saying ‘I’m back’. He’s either coming back into the ring or auditioning for a new Terminator movie.

Michael Jordan Evil Laugh is New Hot Meme

He not only sells more shoes than LeBron he also moves more memes.

I wanna laugh like Mike.

Gary Payton: I wore down Michael Jordan Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/SX9fLY6ZZT — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) May 11, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Folks Aren’t too Happy With Bryan Adams “Bat-Eating” Instagram Rant

First mistake : nobody likes when you make a world wide pandemic about yourself.

Second mistake : nobody likes a vegan.

Back To The Future Cast Reunites

For his second installment of his Reunited Apart web series benefiting Project HOPE., Josh Gad reunited the principal cast of Back To The Future. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson were joined by director Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue and Huey Lewis. Other special guests included J.J. Abrams, and the cast of the musical version of the film. The lone holdout was Thomas F. Wilson, who played Biff. He’s still trying to up his asking price to do ‘Back To The Future IV: Return Of The Biff.

David Lynch Does Weather Report For Local L.A. Radio Station

10 years ago, David Lynch was moonlighting as a weatherman for a local L.A. radio station. Then he stopped. Now for the first time in a decade, he’s doing them again for the station and through YouTube. If he says ‘The owls are not what they seem’, expect rain.

Bill Murray Vs. Guy Fieri In A Nacho Making Contest

Bill Murray will take place in ‘The Nacho Average Showdown’ versus Guy Fieri live on The Food Network’s Facebook page on Friday to raise money for service employees impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. Murray’s son Homer will also battle Fieri’s son Hunter with Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews on board as judges. Afterward, Murray will challenge Shaq in a slam dunk contest.

Tina Fey Tears Up Over Massive Donations During New York Covid 19 Telethon



The Covid 19 New York telethon brought in $115 million and it shocked Tina Fey to the point where she teared up. At least someone cares about New York, unlike the rest of the country.

Host Tina Fey tears up announcing the results of the telethon: $115 million. “Is this real?” she says. #RiseUpNewYork pic.twitter.com/UHccVukMEs — Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) May 12, 2020

Hamilton Movie Coming To Disney +

Disney Plus will be streaming Hamilton on Broadway. Now the holdouts can say they hated Hamilton for a cool $6.99 instead of the $800 you’d spend on Broadway.

Avatar Sequels Cleared To Shoot Again In New Zealand

New Zealand is reopening and that means James Cameron can continue shooting the Avatar sequels. Which means Avatar 2,3,4,5,6,7 or however many more he’s making will be the only post Covid-19 movies any of us will be watching. You win again, Cameron.

GOING VIRAL

The Most Canadian Prank Ever

Take off! To the Great White North!

Take off! It’s a beauty way to go.

Take off! To the Great White North!

Run Rabbits Run

Some rabbits are quick and some are fast but this bunny is just sudden.

