Tuesday June 9: Daily Links

Popular Rhode Island Doughnut Shop Dropping the Cop and Military Discount

Allie’s Donuts in RI says if you kneel on a neck you lose the Boston Cream discount. Yeah, we know it wasn’t you Rhode Island and nothing to do with the military but still…

Fuck You guys.

”You About to Lose Your Job” Lady’s Viral Video Changed her Life

Johnniqua Charles impromptu song lead to the remix that has been the jam of the 2020 BLM movement. When her sister realized how widely loved it was on the internet she set up a go fund me for her that changed her life and her sons.

Now set up a go fund me for those of us who haven’t been able to stop singing it for week.

Being Peaceful at Angry Nut at Black Lives Matter Protest.

One man come in the name of love

One man come and go

One man come he to justify

One man to overthrow

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

In the name of love

What more in the name of love?

Owner Of 76ers and Devils Looking To Buy Mets

Billionaire Josh Harris, who already owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is reportedly in talks to buy the New York Mets. If successful, Harris will greatly improve his odds to hit the underachieving sports franchise trifecta.

Allen Iverson To Collect 32 Million Trust Fund Payment In 2030

Former NBA great Allen Iverson will collect $32 million from Reebok, when he turns 55 in 2030. It’s part of his lifetime deal, with the company, that includes an annual salary of 800,000 to make appearances. Reebok also eleased an update of his Answer sneakers to commemorate his rookie season. Reps for Iverson would not comment on a report that another contract stipulation is that he must recite his classic ‘If I Can’t Make Practice’ rant word for word.

Woody Harrelson Trends on Twitter Because His Doppelgänger Posted An Angry Video



Be honest Woody… is this just research for a role?

This is 100% accurate. Defund the police, and we will take matters into our own hands! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vj9EFgcYpb — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

Greatest Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions

Keepin it classy Page Six…

But yes, we clicked because they know us too well.

Ghostbusters Cast To Reunite For Josh Gad’s Web Series

Josh Gad tweeted that the cast of the original Ghostbusters will reunite for an upcoming edition of his Reunited Apart web series. It was originally scheduled to happen on June 8th, but it was pushed back for unspecified reasons. No word on which exactly which members of the 1984 classic will call in, but Gad promises that this reunion will be ‘very very special’. If Gad can get The Stay Puff Marshmallow Man to make an appearance, we’re all in!

Is It Time Hollywood Drops The White Savior Movies !?

You have watched a ton of the “White Savior Movies.” You know the type. White teaches in the hood and teaches Shakespeare by letting the kids rap.

Yeah. They are awesome.

What Internet Trends Confuse Each State the Most ?

Massachusetts, if you end up figuring out bitcoin let us know.

Also Maryland…why don’t you know what a selfie is yet?

