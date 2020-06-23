Tuesday June 23: Daily Links

at
Monday 6.22

NEWS STORIES

 

Jacksonville Little Worried About RNC and Coronavirus

Jacksonville polls are showing that people aren’t that thrilled with the Republican National Convention being in their city.

Any city would be excited to get a political convention except when there is a global pandemic and
a convention would be filled with super spreaders from around the country.

Read more at floridapolitics.com.

Massive Ancient Circular Structure Discovered Near Stonehenge

We’ve got a lot going on in 2020 just seems like an ancient Druid curse is not something we can take on right now. Cover that shit back up.

Read more at cnn.com.

Protestors Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue in DC

Yank that slave owning, ethnic cleansing, old racist down already and replace him
Harriet Tubman like we should have down on the $20 bill… or with Joey from Friends.
We all thought he was pretty funny right?

Read more at nytimes.com.

Thousands Petition Ohio Officials To Rename Columbus ‘Flavortown’

More than 34,000 people have signed an online petition to have Columbus, Ohio renamed ‘Flavortown’ in honor of native Guy Fieri. Fans of the Food Network star feel the name change will honor one of their own and celebrate the city’s heritage as a one of the nation’s largest test markets for the food industry. Budweiser is in full support of the plan, offering to provide residents Bud Light Seltzer if the name change goes into effect. The new motto would be, ‘Come To Flavortown, we’ll get you fat and f*cked up’!

Read more at huffpost.

Ja Rule: ‘I’m A Marketing Genius’ - Commercial Was A Promo For Upcoming Series

Ja Rule said that this expletive laden TV Commercial for Papa Christo’s was actually a promo for ‘Celebrity Show Off’, a TBS show in which celebrities compete to make the most compelling home videos. The rapper claimed that he made the low-frills clip on purpose to make the video go viral, give the local Greek restaurant some publicity and raise money for charity. Ja Rule also proclaimed himself ‘a marketing genius’ for coming up with the plan. Someone needs to remind him that more people attended Trump’s campaign rally than they did for Fyre Festival.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Rudy Giuliani Resurfaces To Rant Against BLM

Weeks after making a disastrous appearance with Piers Morgan, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Monday night to attack the Black Lives Matter movement. The former New York City mayor claimed the activist group ‘wants to come and take your house away from you’, ‘destroy’ the U.S. government, ‘do away with our system of courts’ and ‘take your property away and give to other people’. He wanted to ramble on, but his aides had to make sure he got back in his crypt on time before the sun came up.

Read more at huffpost.

New Yorkers Showed Up To Honk Their Horns Outside Gracie Mansion

Due to the constant fireworks going on in New York City and the city doing nothing about it, New Yorkers protested in their cars outside Gracie Mansion honking their horns. No Mayor has been more hated in NYC since the mayor from Ghostbusters.

Trump Wants To Give 10 Years To Anyone Defacing Statues

Trump is threatening to sign an executive order that would sentence anyone caught defacing statues 10 years in prison. Let’s just replace all statues with Han Solo frozen in carbonite. That should make everyone happy.

Read more at mediaite.com.

Countries That Told Everyone To Wear Masks Early Had Fewer Deaths

A study has found that the countries that implemented mandatory mask wearing earliest have had the fewest Covid deaths. And they found that countries where people run up on state capitals with assault rifles instead of masks have many more deaths. Weird.

Read more at globalnews.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Ben Stiller Wants Robin Williams Statue to Replace Roosavelt

Now that Teddy Roosevelt has proved too controversial to welcome people into the Natural History Museum…. so Ben Stiller would like a statue of Robin Williams to replace the one being taken down.
Because Robin lived a squeaky clean life.

Will the statute come with mirror and straw ?

Read more at dailymail.

Kat Timpf Gets Thrown Under Bus by Greg Gutfeld

Sure her joke failed but her inability to roll with it took the cringe to poor joy.

At least it happened on ‘The Greg Gutfeld Show’ so no one saw it.

Via digg.


Steve Martin Plays With the Philadelphia Orchestra Via Zoom

Is it just me or are you ready to buy some office supplies??

Read more at variety.com.

Hamilton: The First Trailer

Hamilton, how am I sick of you when I’ve never seen you. Oh maybe because you are an annoying hype machine.

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

Michael Keaton In Talks To Return As Batman

Michael Keaton is in talks to play Batman in the upcoming movie The Flash. Keaton last wore the cape and cowl in 1992’s Batman Returns and is also in line to appear in a number of other DC-related film projects. The story is still under wraps, but its rumored that Keaton’s Batman would be more of a mentor or guide to Barry Allen, who is being played by Ezra Miller. It’s also speculated that the plot could involve time travel and inter-dimensional travel. The only way this works is if Keaton also makes an appearance as Birdman.

Read more at hollywoodreporter.com.

Madonna Wished Herself A Happy Father’s Day

Madonna wished herself a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram, in an apparent snub of exes Guy Ritchie and Carlos Leon. The Material Mom of six posted pictures of herself and her children, along with a clip of her introducing her father on stage in concert. Reps for the singer deny a report that says she’s throwing herself a ‘Father Of The Year’ bash on Zoom.

Read more at pagesix.

Beastie Boys Reunite With Producer Rick Rubin On Podcast

The surviving members of The Beastie Boys reunited with their producer Rick Rubin on the podcast, Broken Record. They spoke about making the classic Licensed To Ill, touring with Run-DMC and Madonna, club hopping and partying in the 1980s New York City. Reps for the group deny that they are petitioning the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame to add their giant stage phallus to the museum.

Read more at variety.

Older Woman Attending Gilbert Gottfried's Daughter's Zoom Bat Mitzvah Got Nekkid

During Gilbert’s daughter’s bat mitzvah over Zoom one of the older guests ended up disrobing and taking a shower while on camera. Best. Bat Mitzvah. Ever.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Wynona Ryder Says Mel Gibson Once Called Her An Oven Dodger

Winona Ryder told a story that as a party in the 90’s Mel Gibson asked her “You’re not an oven dodger are you?”. Braveheart more like Naziheart.

Read more at yahoo.

GOING VIRAL

The “Himbo” is the Man We All Need in Our Life... Until We Don’t

Forget the bad boy. Forget the sensitive intellectual weirdo.

It’s a time for a big dumb animal who loves to cuddle. We’re lookin at you, Keanu.

Read more at vice.

STUDY SAYS

