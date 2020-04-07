Tuesday April 7, 2020

APRIL 7

NEWS STORIES

Louisiana Cops Use Purge Siren To Let Everyone Know About Curfew



Police in Lousiana blasted a siren to let everyone know it was curfew, many recognized this as the same siren used in The Purge series but cops say they had no idea. Chief Jimmy Broussard said he was not familiar with the movies. He only likes Rom Coms.

Local News Show Runs A Very Important Segment … “What Day Is It?”

By the end of this thing, the segment will be “What Month Is It?”

Via Twitter

Fox 8 in Cleveland has launched a new segment where an anchor comes in and tells you what day of the week it is. ￼This is where we are, folks. pic.twitter.com/KxQtxD23Sq — Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) April 4, 2020

Pandas Finally Do it in Quarantine

Why couldn’t the Pandas do the dirty deed? Because they are Pandas. Not porn stars

SPORTS

The NFL Is Holding a Virtual Draft

Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all 32 NFL clubs that the 2020 NFL Draft would proceed in a fully virtual format. That means there’s a good chance your team’s owner could make their draft selection from a toilet bowl.

ENTERTAINMENT

Drake Said He Liked Pornstar Jada Fyre on IG Live and Then Roasted Her

Joe Budden was interviewing pornstar Jada Fyre on IG live when Drake came in and said she was one of his all-time favorite porn stars. Budden was reading off Drake’s comments and got tricked into reading Drake saying Fyre looks like “she’s still in G-Unit”. Play your cards right Jada and Drake may get your pregnant and wait a year to acknowledge the kid!

Chris Elliott Reading Poetry

Even an atheist would fall to his knees and thank God for Chris Elliot. Now when he reads poetry ,it makes doves cry. #Prince

GOING VIRAL

Cake Decorating in the Tiger King Era

You have a birthday coming up and you want your friends to see your cool cake on Zoom. Get your ass to Publix. Tiger King this bitch.

Publix cake decorators should get $50/hr pic.twitter.com/QeBgRAIM8f — Roxy (@redrawnoxen) April 5, 2020

