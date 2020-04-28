Tuesday April 28: Daily Links

TUESDAY 28

NEWS STORIES

They’re Hereeee : Pentagon Finally Declassifies Three UFO Videos

Yeah sure wait till we’re in the middle of a global pandemic when literally nothing could freak us out to release videos of UFO’s. You wouldn’t even have declassified at all if wasn’t for our top alien detective, Tom Delonge!!

Read more at livescience.com.

Fox News has Dropped ‘Diamond and Silk’

Fox News has parted ways with MAGA enthusiasts Diamond and Silk after spreading their coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Aw no, we expected this out of Diamond but not you Silk!

Read more at thedailybeast.com.

Jet Blue Is First Airline To Require Face Coverings For Passengers

Jet Blue has become the first airline to require that all passengers be wearing a face covering for their flight. That is of course if you can afford to catch a flight right now. Or even have anywhere to go.

Read more at abc7.com.

NYC Mayor And Wife Eats Shit For Taking Walk In BK Park

Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife took a car from Manhattan to Prospect Park Brooklyn to go for a walk and he was accosted by one New Yorker who feel they shouldn’t be taking up space in a public park. Running the city during a crisis don’t mean shit in the BK.

Read more at nypost.com.

I live right near Prospect Park. It's a nice place to exercise at distance. Today, I ran into @nycmayor @billdeblasio w/ @nycfirstlady there. But they live 11 miles away *inside* another park and force a 4 SUV entourage to drive them non-essentially to Bklyn for recreation (1/n) pic.twitter.com/4BLjSotw2n — darren (@brooklyn_darren) April 25, 2020

The Micrashell Suit Could Be The Answer To Going To Live Events Again. Or Not.

One company is developing a prototype of a suit that one can theoretically wear to a concert or live event and be safe from coronavirus infection. The suit will also let you drink and vape in it as well. Because that’s what the live concert experience is all about.

Are those dishwashing gloves?

Read more at fastcompany.com

SPORTS

New Patriots Kicker Wants You To Know He’s Not In a Right-Wing Militia Group

New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a loosely organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol. OK, good news but really not something we should even be talking about on draft day.

You will end up in Tompa Bay so fast, your head will spin.

Read more at washingtontimes.com.

Isiah Thomas Still Whining About Dream Team Snub

“Being left off the Dream Team, that personally hurt me,” poor Isiah cried. “When the Dream Team was selected and I wasn’t a part of it, there was a lot of controversy around it, and I still don’t know who did it or why they say I didn’t make it. I know the criteria for making the team, I fit all the criteria.”

You will get nothing and I like it !

Read more at cbssports.com.

NFL Might Start In Mid October

The NFL has a contingency plan if the covid outbreak isn’t under control by September where the regular season starts in mid-October, a season with no bye weeks and a Feb. 28 Super Bowl. But what about the Pro Bowl? That’s what we’re all worried about.

Read more at si.com.

Jay Cutler’s Getting Divorced From Kristen Cavallari, Fighting Over Who Gets The Kids

Jay Cutler and his wife are getting into a nasty divorce case. He wants primary custody of their three kids and claims he’s the stay at home parent and primary caregiver. If only Jay put up this kind of fight for the Bears in the playoffs.

Read more at tmz.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith Asks Anthony Fauci The Big Question !

Will Smith asks Anthony Fauci why the coronavirus disproportionately affects African-Americans. Of course

it’s because African-Americans tend to be poorer in America .

Now everyone will be poor so Equality!

Read more at foxnews.com.

The Goonies Reunite!

Josh Gad kicked off his ‘Reunited Apart’ YouTube series by bringing back the entire cast of ‘The Goonies’. It also included director Richard Donner, writer Chris Columbus, and Cyndi Lauper, who sang the theme song. Executive Producer Steven Spielberg also joined the Zoom chat and downplayed any chance of a sequel. Reps for Gad denied reports that his next guests will be the cast of ‘Cats’.

Read more at toofab.com.

Tom Cruise Went ‘Ballistic’ Over Bunking With Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe said that Tom Cruise went ‘ballistic’ over having to share a room with him during the New York auditions for ‘The Outsiders’. Cruise already knew that he was going to be the odd man out during Lowe’s threesomes.

Read more at people.com.

Jimmy Fallon Missed A Chance To Date Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson told Jimmy Fallon that she was aware that he had a crush on her while they are making Almost Famous. She then added that she would’ve gone out with him if had made a move. Stevie Wonder driving a car would’ve seen more signals than this guy.

Read more at ew.com.

GMA Reporter Does His Report In Short Shorts.

Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve was caught on camera doing his report in a dress shirt, jacket and, what he later claimed was short short. Reps denied reports that Michael Strayhan is doing the show commando.

Via digg.

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

GOING VIRAL

“Did it Work?” Meme Aint Half Bad

Twitter blew up with the “Did it Work” challenge paring up one person with a new set of sexy legs (which actually belong to Thai musician Lalisa Manoba).

So quarantine has us turned us into a weirdly kinky Dr Moreau.

Via Twitter.

Fred Armisen Takes On North American Accents

It’s from his last special but just released by Netflix as a stand alone clip and its great.

Dammit you’re right, Fred. We all sound pretty stupid.

Via digg.

Talking Heads Workout is New Best Thing



“And you may find yourself

Living in a shotgun shack

And you may find yourself

In another part of the world

And you may find yourself

Behind the wheel of a large automobile

And you may find yourself in a beautiful house

With a beautiful wife

And you may ask yourself, well

How did I get here?”

Keeping in shape with my favorite workout video, the critically-acclaimed 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense pic.twitter.com/2aV3MZ9fBB — alicia cougar mellencamden (@aliciacamden) April 26, 2020

