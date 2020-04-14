Tuesday April 14: Daily Links

TUESDAY 4.14

NEWS STORIES

Millennials Most Screwed by Covid19

The Atlantic says it’s not the older generation who are getting the rawest deal from the coronavirus, it’s the millennials who will suffer the most.

Don’t worry we’ll give each of you a trophy.

You Will Be Able to Order a Dr. Fauci in Georgia

A Georgia Brewery named a brand new beer after our nation’s head doc.

Could this be the vaccine?

Lady Gets 150 Can Delivery

This sweet lady just got a bunch of free beer delivered by Coors after she was photographed holding up a sign asking for assistance.

So why didn’t anyone send Fauci Beer?

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

Sarah Lawrence Cult Leader Dad Asking For Bail Due To Coronavirus

The father of the Sarah Lawrence student who started a sex cult with her classmates is asking for bail to be released from prison because he’s at risk of getting coronavirus. Even if he did get out, the whole social distancing thing has been terrible for sex cults.

30% of Americans Think Coronavirus Was Created In A Lab

30% of Americans believe in the conspiracy that covid-19 was created in a lab. The other 70% are obviously 5G Tower Truthers.

Kyle Larson Issues Forced Apology

I think we can all forgive Kyle now.

SPORTS

XFL is D-E-A-D

Alpha Entertainment, the company Vince McMahon created to run the XFL has filed for bankruptcy. Does anyone else think if he was gonna bring anything back it should have been ICO PRO?

Baseball is Back!….In Taiwan

The Taiwan baseball league is playing again to empty stadiums and in some cases, mannequins. Japan plans to follow suit except pack the seats with holographic anime characters.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1249820488651567104

ENTERTAINMENT

Dennis Villenueve Shows First Look At What Everyone is Calling “Hot Guy Dune”

Let’s see if anyone freaks out over hot guy dune like they did with lady Ghostbusters.

Matthew McConaughey Has a New Alter Ego To Teach You How To Make Masks

Matthew McConaughey has been posting videos as his new character naned Bobby Bandito, a bounty hunter who wants to show you one thing and that is how to make homemade masks. Is this just a Tiger King audition?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Re-ignites Debate Over Sequels

Director James Gunn tweeted a list of sequels that he felt were better than the originals. It included a lot of comic book and Sci-fi movies including Spider-Man 2, The Dark Knight, Hellboy II, The Empire Strikes Back, Superman II, and Blade Runner 2049, among many others. The Exorcist 2 didn’t make the cut.

That Thing You Do Cast To Reuniting To Honor Adam Schlesinger

Cast members Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry who played the band The Oneders, will reunite on Friday to honor Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the Oscar-nominated song, and discuss making the film. Liv Tyler will also take part in the virtual gathering, which will raising money for Corona Virus relief efforts. No word yet on whether or not director Tom Hanks or Cherwill take part in the Zoom chat. Wolfman is still waiting for his invite.

Joy Behar Was Read The View Tell All Book To Her In ABC News Kitchen

According to a new epilogue in the paperback edition of The View tell all, ‘Ladies Who Punch’, the book was a forbidden show topic, but Joy Behar had a producer read tidbits of the best-seller to her in the ABC News kitchen. Sources would not confirm whether or not Megan McCain was using the book as toilet paper in the ABC News bathroom.

Diane Keaton Is On Team Carole Baskin

Diane Keaton spoke out ins support of Carole Baskin and animal rights groups for big cats. Now we need to know whose side Woody is on.

GOING VIRAL

Kid Couldn’t Be More Excited About Tennis With His Dad

This kid shows amazing hustle. He’ll be ready for the masters in no time.

Chill Out During Quarantine With These Nature Live Cams

You can’t really tip an eagle like you can a cam girl but it’s still nice to watch.

