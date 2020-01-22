Tim Tebow Is Married!

at
Share This Post

Tim Tebow got married and said there was three things he was really looking forward to.

“The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

Um dude. There’s one more first.

Read more at al.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff