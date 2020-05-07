Thursday May 7: Daily Links

THURSDAY 5.7

NEWS STORIES

Florida to Keep You Amused During The Pandemic

Buzzfeed collected the weird Florida man stories that have happened during lock down. It isn’t it nice during all these changes Florida is the one consistent. It’s where

the weird and tanned roam.

Arkansas just asked ‘ What’s wrong with those people ‘?

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

Could A Llama Named Winter in Belgium Be Our Savior From the Coronavirus?

There’s a very special llama whose blood may hold the key to fighting corona.

Please say yes… if so, Alpaca my bags right now!

Read more at washingtonpost.com.

Our Brains Are Not Equipped to Process a Threat like this Pandemic

This could be why we’re mostly somewhere between a panic attack and completely numb and binge watching terrible television.

Did it this also trigger the part of the brain that makes you bake sourdough and do dance challenges on tiktok?

Read more at thewalrus.ca.

Treasury Secretary Has Twitter Beef With..Axl Rose?

Steven Mnuchin and Axl Rose had words on Twitter, with the Guns N’ Roses frontman calling the treasury secretary ‘an asshole’, without any reason or context. Surprisingly, Mnuchin shot back at Rose, asking ‘What have you done for the country lately?, followed by an American flag emoji. Expect Axl’s response in an updated version of ‘Get In The Ring’.

Read more at pagesix.com.

SPORTS

Sir Charles Misses Jordan

If we learned anything from ‘Last Dance’ it’s that Micheal Jordan can really hold a grudge. He hasn’t talked to ex bestie Charles Barkley in years

Hey Chuck, there’s always Isaiah Thomas!

Read more at tmz.com.