Thursday May 7: Daily Links

Buzzfeed collected the weird Florida man stories that have happened during lock down. It isn’t it nice during all these changes Florida is the one consistent. It’s where
the weird and tanned roam.
Arkansas just asked ‘ What’s wrong with those people ‘?
There’s a very special llama whose blood may hold the key to fighting corona.
Please say yes… if so, Alpaca my bags right now!
This could be why we’re mostly somewhere between a panic attack and completely numb and binge watching terrible television.
Did it this also trigger the part of the brain that makes you bake sourdough and do dance challenges on tiktok?
Steven Mnuchin and Axl Rose had words on Twitter, with the Guns N’ Roses frontman calling the treasury secretary ‘an asshole’, without any reason or context. Surprisingly, Mnuchin shot back at Rose, asking ‘What have you done for the country lately?, followed by an American flag emoji. Expect Axl’s response in an updated version of ‘Get In The Ring’.
If we learned anything from ‘Last Dance’ it’s that Micheal Jordan can really hold a grudge. He hasn’t talked to ex bestie Charles Barkley in years
Hey Chuck, there’s always Isaiah Thomas!
Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is planning a comeback. The 57 year old is re-entering the ring to fight a series of exhibition fights for charity. The announcement is spurring on rumors of a third fight between Mike Tyson, who is also is said to making a comeback. Holyfield wouldn’t comment on reports that he’ll be donating his good ear for the silent auction.
Big Ben Getting Fat Shamed Again
NFL pundit Jay Glazer wrote this about Ben Roethlisberger’s fitness:
“First of all, let’s not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger,” Glazer wrote in a mailbag article for The Athletic on Tuesday. “His idea of a great offseason workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer.”
Ben responded:
“I’ve heard people say I’m fat, and that just blows my mind,” Roethlisberger’s said. “I’m lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years. … I guess it’s my beard that makes me look heavier. I must have five pounds in that, I know. But I’m not overweight.”
Hey at least no one’s bringing up the sexual assault charges anymore, Ben’s gotten off easy.
Your Kid Will Want The Guns N’ Roses Children’s Book
New Banksy Artwork Appears In Lobby of A London Hospital
Famous live music and comedy venue The Troubadour might not be reopening with the city of Los Angeles goes back to the business of business.
“Oh it seemed like a holy place
What small child doesn’t need the cautionary tale of Mr Brownstone?
I wake up about 7 get to the show around 9.
Banksy gifted Southampton General Hospital with an original painting to give thanks to the heroic nurses and frontline workers.
The piece was accompanied by a note that read “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.”
Damn you vandal with a heart a gold, you get us every time!
During a video chat with Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jason Alexander said that the build up to series finale of Seinfeld was so intense that his publicist asked he was willing to take big money to leak out spoilers. Given how badly the show ended, now we know why he was cast as The Lord Of Idiots.
Actor Joe Manganiello hosts a regular Dungeons & Dragons game in his basement with Vince Vaughn, Tom Morrello, wrestler Paul ‘The Big Show’ Wight and Game Of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. Reps for Manganiello denied that their team name is Game Of Incels.
