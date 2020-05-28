Thursday May 28: Daily Links

THURSDAY 5.28

NEWS STORIES

Ivanka Trump Wears ‘Politically Correct’ Face Mask

Well if you want Daddy’s full attention young lady this is the way to get it !

What’s next Beatle boots!?

Ivanka wisely wearing a face mask to prevent being infected by the Kushner virus. pic.twitter.com/89FsVew7jm — Tony Hipwell (@HIPsince1980) May 28, 2020

Pointing a Loaded Gun at Your Junk: The Bizarre Meme that Sums up 2020

An internal feud on gun safety among Facebook groups of gun owners and enthusiasts has inspired a slew of photos of them pointing their loaded guns at their crotch with the safety off and their finger on the trigger.

Like the 2nd Amendment says: it is the right of the people to shoot their dicks off

Read more at vice.com.

Now these MAGA dolts are pointing guns at their dicks with the safeties off and their fingers on the trigger to own the libs. I fucking hate it here. pic.twitter.com/O1vVUldLn5 — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 25, 2020

Expect Blackouts for Your Quarantine Summer

With a hot hot summer expected, and a lot more people staying home, working from home, and just being home, experts are predicting electricity use will surge beyond capacity causing blackouts. The good news keeps on coming! What better way to make it more interesting with your family you’ve been locked up with for months… no electricity!

Read more at thedailybeast.com.

Spacex Launch May be Postponed Due to Weather, But Lets Enjoy These Cool Spacesuits



They may have had to walk off the launch pad, but dammit they did it style!

Read more at bbc.com.

Wedding Photography Company Tries to Shame Dude Who Asked For Refund After Fiance Passed Away

A man’s fiance passed away before their wedding and he asked for a refund from the video and photo company he placed an $1800 deposit. Instead of doing that they mocked him out on social media, posting a photo of the couple and trying to shame him for asking for a refund, and even created a website designed to harass the man. “Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding in Colorado Springs,” the company wrote on Facebook. “After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry not sorry.”

You can’t buy this type of PR. You really can’t.

Read more at petapixel.

LG Smartphone Ad Has An Old Man Taking Upskirt Creep Shots

Holy shit who thought shooting this a good idea in 2020?

Probably not a good idea in 1950 .

Via digg.

Did Joe Biden Just Fart?

This is either Joe Biden or the work of that criminal mastermind, Fartsalot.

Via digg.

103 Year Old Beats Corona Virus, Chugs A Beer

103 Year Old Jennie Stejna celebrated beating the Corona Virus by taking a couple of healthy swigs of Bud Light. Stejna was diagnosed back earlier this month and her prognosis was so bad, family members called to say their final goodbyes. But the great grandmother – and diehard Red Sox fan – pulled through and enjoyed a nice cold beer. Now she’s gearing up for another season of disappointment watching her team.

Read more at tmz.

SPORTS

The NFL J.J. Watt ‘Training Like It’ll Happen on Time’

J.J. Watt is not sure if the NFL will be playing but he’s training like it will happen. One thing thing we can count on. If there is a season…. or no NFL season….

J.J. Watt will be injured.

Read more at tmz.com.

You Can Own Tom Brady’s Escalade For $300k

Tom Brady is selling his custom Escalade he bought for $350k for a bargain at $300k. Some lucky Tompa Bay resident is going to get the ride of a lifetime. Or just an Escalade with reclining seats and a couple TV’s.

Read more at masslive.com.

PA Governor Sez The Eagles Can Practice

The Pennsylvania Governor has stated that sports teams in PA can now return to practice facilities. This is gonna give them a big lead in the NFC East. Especially since the rest of the division is a dumpster fire.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1265703976160428033

Official In New York: No Mask No Service

Andrew Cuomo issued his own executive order today that legalizes businesses to say they can’t serve you if you’re not wearing a mask. The No Shoes No Shirt population now have new allies in the No Mask faction.

Today I am signing an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face-coverings. No mask – No entry. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Jessica Simpson Is Smokin

Jessica Simpson has lost the baby weight and claims she has dropped 100 lbs?

A 100 pound baby! Let’s see it!

Read more at yahoo.com.

Star Wars John Boyega Tees Off On Racist Fans

Actor John Boyega sparred with fans on Twitter over the death of George Floyd at the hands of four white police officers in Minneapolis. Boyega, who played Finn in the recent Star Wars films then went on Instagram Live and said ‘F**k you racist white people…and if you don’t f**king like it, go suck a d**k. He later went called those who support his work but are racist, ‘f**cking d**kheads’. The Force is strong in young Boyega…

Read more at pagesix.com.

John Boyega without any fucks to give is one of my favorite genres. pic.twitter.com/yFbk5Ljfp7 — Hutch (@hutchinson) May 27, 2020

Robbie Williams Re-Ignites Feud With Liam Gallagher

The on again, off again beef between Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher appears to be on again. Williams recently said that Oasis ‘had a decent career in America, not a massive career’ and Gallagher’s follow up group Beady Eye failed because ‘the songs weren’t very good’. Back in March, Williams also called the former Oasis frontman, ‘a dickhead’. Reps for Vince McMahon won’t comment on reports that he’s trying to get a cage match between the Gallagher and Williams.

Read more at nme.

Denzel Washington Uses Movie Dialogues To Motivate His Son



Actor John David Washington said that when his father Denzel coached him in football, he would use a speech from the film, Malcolm X to motivate the team. John David also said that Denzel used a training device from He Got Game to help him learn how to tackle. Luckily for John David, Denzel didn’t use anything from the movie Carbon Copy.

Read more at pagesix

GOING VIRAL

Popular YouTuber Sparks Outrage After Rehoming Her autistic Adopted Son



A family that adopted an autistic son with some public celebration has now tearfully shared the news that although they love him, they cannot handle his medical needs and so they have opted to “rehome” him.

Yeah sure. Best to get rid of them before they get of that cute-enough-for=content phase.

Read more at nypost.com.

