Thursday May 21: Daily Links

Proof of a Parallel Universe!?

Face it. You’ve been having the feeling that this isn’t the same world you were living in.

You are trapped in a world that you never made.

We are are ready to believe you .

Is it Safe to Swim in the Time of Coronavirus?

The short answer is no… but that’s just because of Jaws!

The Public Turning On Elon Musk Over Red Pill Comment

Elon Musk, who everyone loved up until recently, is now eating shit online and getting trolled over him Tweeting “Take The Red Pill”. Maybe he shoulda just Tweeted a picture of the lady in the red dress.

Everyone Is Sick Of Doing Dishes

Thanks to the pandemic, everyone is cooking every god damn meal for themselves now and that means endless dishes. Don’t forget to moisturize people.

Is Making yourself a Full and “Fussy” Breakfast One of The Few Perks of Lockdown



Eater makes the case that being able to have time in the morning to cook a big, complex breakfast may be the silver lining of the pandemic.

Only thing better… a professional making you breakfast.

NY Times Opinion: Meat Is Done

In an opinion piece from the New York Times they make the case for stopping eating meat altogether with how animal’s cause a huge amount of greenhouse gas and the treatment of the workers in the slaughterhouses has deteriorated with the coming of the pandemic. This is all true but as Vincent Vega once said, but bacon tastes good. Pork chops taste good.

How Much Do You Think Tik Tok Is Worth? It’s More.

Bytedance, the parent company of Tik Tok is being valued at $110 billion. No wonder they didn’t want fat or poor people using it. It’s now a luxury brand.

SPORTS

Scottie Pippen ‘Beyond Livid’ at Michael Jordan

After the praise for ‘The Last Dance’ it’s been interesting to start and see the blow back at Micheal Jordan.

The latest is Mike’s number 2 guy.

Oh Scottie. Why the long face?

NBA Clocking June 1 for Players’ Return

The NBA wants to get their teams back and get the playoffs started and the money is worth risking a lil Covid.

Let’s just call this “Survivor”

Gronk ‘Four Protein Shakes Away’ From Getting Back Into Game Shape



Rob Gronkowski says he’s about ‘four protein shakes away’ from getting back to the playing weight of 260 pounds. The future Hall Of Fame tight end would not comment on reports that he added weight and muscle by bench pressing full beer kegs.

The NBA Season May Continue In Disney

The NBA is considering playing out the rest of the season at Disney but they’ve not confirmed it yet. At least we know none of the players are gonna get into any trouble riding Space Mountain in their off hours.

The Manning Brothers Are Getting Into The Bourbon Game

Eli and Peyton Manning are getting into the booze game, investing in Sweetens Cove Tennesse Bourbon Whiskey which is gonna go for $200 a bottle. At $200 a bottle you better get Peyton coming to your house to sing that Chicken Parm song.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lana Del Ray Angers Fans Of Beyoncé, Cardi B, Ariana

While defending herself against accusations that her music romanticizes abusive relationships, Lana Del Ray inadvertently threw shade at her pop contemporaries – including Beyoncé, Cardi B and Ariana Grande – saying they ‘had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f-king, cheating, etc’ without getting the same scrutiny.’ Fans immediately pounced on the comments, pointing out that all of the singers she mentioned were Black or Latina. Reps for Del Ray would not comment on a report that the title of her forthcoming album has been changed to Better Watch My Back.

Lori Loughlin And Husband Pleading Guilty

Lori Laughlin and her husband have plead guilty to the charges against them in the college admission scandal. Lori’s getting two months and her husband five. And her daighters will have to decide on who they choose to visit each week and that’s the real tragedy.

Charlize Theron Plays An Immortal Badass In New Movie

The Oscar-winning actress plays an immortal mercenary in the Netflix adaptation of the comic book, ‘The Old Guard’. Theron plays Andy, the leader of a covert group of immortal mercenaries who have protected the world for centuries. When their abilities are exposed, Andy must lead the group against those who want to replicate their powers. The only thing missing is the eagerly awaited on screen rematch between Theron and Teri Hatcher.

The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Is Finally Getting Released On HBO Max



Zack Snyder’s edit of Justice League, which has long rumored to have existed, is finally going to see the light of day on HBO Max. Unfortunately it’s still a DC movie so we all know it’s gonna blow.

GOING VIRAL

Couple Spotted Having Sex on NYC Subway Platform

It’s really beautiful to see love bloom in midst of a global pandemic.

Don’t forget to wear your masks!

Domino’s Driver Caught Pissed at No Tip

Dad was out and ordered a pizza for the kids but he never taught them to tip. Yet, they

figured out how to make a viral video on their own.

Kids pad, pizza is bad. Driver seems cool.

