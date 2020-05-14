Thursday May 14: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

Is Trump Afraid of Howard Stern!?

Donald Trump has been America’s school yard bully but he’s been called out by Howard Stern and it’s all over the news and Trump has been quiet.

Is Trump scared or just struggling to come up with a nickname?

Read more at nypost.com.

How Coronavirus Could Change the Way Homes are Designed

After tuberculosis outbreaks and Spanish flu a century ago, home design changed to meet new needs so the New York Times explores several changes we could see in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and stay at home.

Hopefully one of those additions is an escape pod to Mars.

Read more at nytimes.com.

New FitBit Update Could Help You Detect You Are Experiencing Coronavirus Symptoms



Your step counter is going high tech and may be able to help you figure out if you have Covid-19 and save you from shelling out 100 bucks for a pulse oximeter.

Sounds great, just as long as you don’t tell me how few steps I took today.

Read more at medium.com.

SPORTS

The Next ESPN 30 for 30 Will Be On Lance Armstrong

The next ESPN ‘30 for 30’ will be a four-hour, two-part look at Lance Armstrong. It feature extension interviews with the disgraced cyclist, members of his inner circle, teammates and rivals. Armstrong claims he will finally ‘speak his truth’ about how he was able to cheat his way to seven consecutive Tour De France titles. Armstrong’s IV’s refused to be interviewed for the doc.

Read more at ew.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dakota Johnson Claims Shia LaBeouf “might be the greatest actor of my generation’



Aw Dakota. Don’t talk gibberish. Just because he’s better than your dad doesn’t make him any good.

Well little dick, things are going your way.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Mary Kate Olsen asks For Emergency Divorce from Oliver Sarkozy

﻿One emergency mid quarantine divorce from your husband who looks like he could be your dad?

“You got it dude!”

Read more at mirror.co.uk.

Beach Boys Tease 60th Anniversary Tour

Mike Love and Al Jardine are open to reuniting next year for potential 60th Anniversary Tour. Brian Wilson has yet to commit, but reportedly the deal breaker for him is that Love’s song ‘This Too Shall Pass’ is NOT included in the set list.

Read more at rollingstone.com

Vivica A Fox: Uma & Quentin Are Talking About Doing Kill Bill Vol 3

Vivica A. Fox told The Hollywood Reporter that Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman have been talking about a third Kill Bill film. Fox, who played assassin Vernita Green in the first film, said it would feature Green’s daughter Nikki taking on Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo to avenge her mother’s death. We just want another appearance by The 5.6.7.8’s.

Read more at nme.com.

Netflix Releases Trailer For Jeffrey Epstein Doc

Netflix will release Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a new 4 part documentary series on May 27th. It will feature first hand accounts from his accusers, how he was able to dodge justice and the unusual circumstances behind his suicide while awaiting trial in prison. Stories on how guards turned a blind eye to his suicide did not make the final cut.

Read more at ew.com

Motley Crue To Host Online Watch Party For Their Biopic

Motley Crue will be hosting a Twitter watch party for their Netflix biopic, The Dirt. The band promises ‘special guests’ and are urging fans to follow along using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome. Reps for the band would not comment on reports that Ozzy will be on hand to snort ants with Tommy Lee on Instagram Live.

Read more at nme.com.

Early Draft Of Batman V Superman Script Revealed

According to Batman and Robin writer, Akiva Goldsman, an early draft of Batman V Superman written in the early 2000s had plot points that included Alfred dying and The Joker killing Bruce Wayne’s wife. Goldsman also said the film would have cast Colin Ferrell as Batman and Jude Law as Superman. Goldsman would not confirm that Pee Wee Herman was attached to play The Riddler.

Read more at nme.com.

GOING VIRAL

This Bobcat Can Long Jump

This bobcat is the Bob Beamon of the animal kingdom. Only he doesn’t just do it in Mexico City like a bitch.

Try again over a school of sharks.

Via digg.com.

Guy Makes a Custom Zoom Background Look like He’s Serving Himself Tea



Life in the time of Corona is crazy enough without you freaking out your coworkers during a meeting and making them think you have the Tethered version of yourself as your personal butler.

Via Twitter.

So, I made a custom Zoom background for my next meeting where I bring myself a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/DJBxrH5Cqv — Jaws 19 🎬 🎥🎞 🌈 (@Jaws19show) May 7, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.