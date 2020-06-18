Thursday June 18: Daily Links

The $1 million treasure chest that was buried in the Rocky Mountains by an author has been found and the first picture of it has been released. Not pictured were the ghosts of the people who died searching for the treasure floating out of the chest.
Certain airlines are not serving alcohol anymore on any domestic flights in the US and some are only serving in first class to minimize interaction between crew and passengers. They need to start selling edibles at Hudson News.
Not only are these people out of work now they have to wait in the sun for eight hours to get their unemployment benefits like they were trying to get Led Zeppelin tickets in 1972.
The state police said it will be an 8 hour wait from the back of the line to speak to a state employee about unemployment. pic.twitter.com/plGONcpS6n
— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) June 17, 2020
Pastor Louis Giglio posted a video apology after saying during a taped conference call with Chick Fil-A Dan Cathy and Christian rapper Lecrae, that slavery was ‘a blessing’ to white people. Giglio later suggested that instead of saying white privilege, it should be ‘white blessing’. In his apology, Giglio said he used ‘a horrible choice of words’. Lecrae also denounced the pastor’s comments, while Cathy reportedly will give Giglio free chicken sandwiches for life.
I’m sorry—a message from my heart. pic.twitter.com/FD6AYU1mcM
— Louie Giglio (@louiegiglio) June 16, 2020
Black Lives matters has been so effective that it has none other than the Prez saying Kap
deserves a second chance.
Trump is nothing if not consistent.
It’s come out that the Los Angeles Chargers have Kaepernick on their work out list for the upcoming NFL season. If only there were gonna be fan in the seats this year the Chargers may have actually sold their first season tickets if they end up signing Kaep.
The NBA is going to ask players to wear a smart ring when they are off court to monitor their heart rates and temperatures to try and get ahead of any players who get covid. It’ll also let the players wives know if they’re cheating or not.
Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents in his Hollywood Hills home.
At least he didn’t “groom” them.
You can win a 15 minute Zoom date with Keanu Reeves and the auction is currently at around $18,000. The proceeds go to helping out cancer kids. For another 5k he’ll take his shirt off during it.
The Bold & The Beautiful will be using blow up dolls and actors’ significant others for love scenes for upcoming new shows. The unique moves were made to adhere to new standards that were put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Producers say that for now there’s only one doll being used and its appearance is ‘very convincing’. Directors for the show also say that the doll’s acting and attitude on the set is fantastic.
The upcoming Starglow Sabel will harness the power of fire to make the light saber glow similar to the effects that were used for the Star Wars films. It will be available in green and blue with two bottles of fuel. Cosplayers and fire insurance companies are ecstatic.
Rick Astley made a surprise visit on Reddit, posting a throwback picture backstage from his 1st tour in 1988. The page was immediately showered with love for the singer with one ecstatic Astley devotee providing a link of a picture that fan took with him when she/he was on only 12 years old. Of course, Rick got Rick Rolled, and he reacted with a clapping emoji. Reps for Astley won’t comment that the singer is planning to use this as a pilot for his new online show, ‘Celebrity Rick Roll’.
This guy just rick rolled Rick Astley. I think he just won the internet. from r/nextfuckinglevel
There is only one problem with this disaster movie of 2020.
Who would believe it!?
Is a male Karen a Karl? A Gary? We need to make a decision here.
RETWEET until this man is identified!
He harassed a group of black teens in a gated community in the affluent Village of Wellington, here in my county.
According to him, "they didn't belong in this development."
According to the teens, he threatened to hit them w/ his car. pic.twitter.com/ALynLUvS9E
— Commissioner Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) June 18, 2020
Who needs the Stones when Donald can come out to this for every rally.
Welcome to #Tulsa. People are already in line. Also, re-election songs. #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/P96d1HeMbD
— Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 18, 2020
Welp Taco Bell, you’re canceled if Twitter has anything to do with it.
Taco Bell manager firing an employee for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/pFd6Wn4u2f
— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020
