Thursday April 9: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.9

NEWS STORIES

Brit Suicides are Spiking

Suicides in Great Britain and shooting up with men in their early 50s listed as most likely to take their own lives.

This doesn’t have anything to do with the pandemic does it? It’s the food right?

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

UFO’s Orbiting The Moon Has Internet Freaking

It’s probably fake but what if it’s not. Would life feel any weirder if aliens suddenly showed up. The answer is no.

It would feel like “of course.”

Via digg.com.

SPORTS

SportsCenter Without Sports

Don’t know if you have checked out ESPN lately but not a lot of sports updates taking place. Like none. They really need a new angle.

Flintstones reruns?

Read more at esquire.com.

A Man in Ireland Has Been Projecting Old Movies on a Wall

A woman tweeted that her neighbor has been projecting movies onto a wall and allowing everyone nearby to access audio with FM signals. This is a nice gesture now but wait until he starts projecting his video podcast on there.

Read more at wbrz.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Scarlett Johansson Is Cool With Whitewashing

ScarJo claims she isn’t with the “political correctness” of social media choosing what actors should fill what roles.

Finally we get the opinion a rich straight white lady.

Read more at bet.com.

Lou Gehrig Bat Goes For $1 Million

Heritage Auctions sold a bat for over $1 million that Lou Gehrig first started using during his college days at Columbia University — and continued to use it with the Hartford Senators and earliest New York Yankees days. How much does a Micky Mantle used condom go for?

Read more at tmz.com.

Tom Brady Says Gronk Has an Amazing Penis

Tom Brady said Gronk would strut though the locker room with his towel over his shoulder and that he had an “Amazing” penis and didn’t give a shit. Brady says he once pecked the amazing penis and Gronk yelled at him to come back and give a bigger kiss.

Read more at nypost.com.

GOING VIRAL

