Thursday April 30: Daily Links

WTF!The White House Gift Shop Is Really Selling Coronavirus Commemorative Coins?

Visiting DC? Make sure you pick up a Coronavirus Commemorative Coin to remember all the shit that you will never ever forget?

Buy one and get a AIDS Commemorative Coin for free.

Read more at tmz.com.

Philly Has To Be Told To Stop Flushing Rubber Gloves Down the Toilet

While we’re glad Philadelphia is wearing gloves and using masks and bleach wipes, the city and Mayor Kenney has asked please stop flushing them down the damn toilet.

Can we possibly try using the Eagles victory pole grease to lube up the plumbing?

Read more at 6abc.

Georgia is Holding Driver’s License Requirements

Great news for Georgia Teens : the roads are all yours!

As for everyone else: may the odds be ever in your favor.

Read more at complex.com.

A Look at Ways The Pandemic will Change the Work Place

Even when the stay at home orders are lifted there’s no way things are going back to the way they were. Here’s a list of 13 things that may change in your work life.

Is one of them no more pants??

Read more at cnbc.com.

College Professor Fired When Student Shares TikTok of His Porn Bookmark During a Zoom

A University of Miami professor was fired after a tiktok by one of his students showed a bookmarked porn search that was visible when he shared his screen with this class during a zoom.

The search? “Busty college girls” of course.

A college professor horny for students? At least he’s on brand.

Read more at nypost.com.

SPORTS

Derek Jeter’s Not Getting in Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction this summer is officially canceled because of this whole thing that’s going on.

“Hopefully they keep him out” said everyone in Boston.

Read more at nydailynews.com.

Fauci Thinking Maybe No Sports This Year

Jesus Doc, can we at least have some time to pretend there is a reason to think there is a reason to watch ESPN?

Back to watching fat kids eating donuts on Zoom

Read more at yahoo.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Fran Drescher Had To Fight For The Nanny To Be Jewish

Fran Drescher said that if the networks and sponsors had their way, her character of Fran Fine would’ve been Italian, not Jewish. Drescher said she was taken aback at first, but was ready to make the change, but her then-husband and producer, convinced her to fight for it. Later, Drescher learned that the name they wanted to use was Fran Soprano.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Britney Burned Her Gym Down

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears said 6 months ago, because of two misplaced candles, ‘one thing led to another’ and her gym burned down. No one was hurt, and her reps are already downplaying the incident, saying that while there was damage, it wasn’t as bad as she led on. They did deny reports that her next single is going to be a cover of ‘Light My Fire’.

Read more at tmz.

David Bowie’s Shocking Email To Dave Grohl

For his ‘Dave’s True Stories’ Instagram post, Dave Grohl recalls the time he had an email exchange with David Bowie that ended with Bowie saying ‘Well, that’s settled. Now f*ck off’. A shocked Grohl was hoping that he was getting punked by Courtney Love.

Read more at billboard.com.

GOING VIRAL

Best Mulaney Impression

Does this make it seem like it’s less impressive to be John Mulaney ?

Or was it ever?

Cellist Delivers Impressive Rendition of Inspector Gadget Theme

Cellist Samara Ginsberg performs the classic 80s cartoon theme with eight cellos. Next up for Ginsberg: The theme from The Simpsons.

