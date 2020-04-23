Thursday April 23: Daily Links

Imagine a modern day version of the mayor from Jaws, except replace the shark with a deadly virus and replace a fun anchor suit with a lot of day drinking.
Some things really should stay in Vegas.
Will the NFL have a cluster fuck shit storm or really pull off the ‘Virtual Draft.’
And ..
How will the Jets screw themselves this time?
Some players from the league that inspired the hit film League of Their Own were apparently gay.
This shocks ZERO fans of women’s sports.
Fans of Sex and The City were shocked to see that Chris Noth AKA Mr Big went for the quarantine shaved look.
He also shaved Deez Nuts
I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine-
A24 has the hot hand with independent films these days but they also had the hot idea to auction of some of their greatest movie props to help benefit Coronavirus relief.
Who doesn’t need a diamond encrusted Furby??
Try joining your next zoom meeting dressed as the Midsommar May Queen. Always dress for the job you want!
Cue the Neck Beards saying how their childhood is ruined because there are too many women in the Star Wars universe in 3. 2. 1…
Honestly, can we just get some more Russian Doll episodes instead?
Hey ladies who peaked as home coming queen and then it was all down hill for you, it’s your time once again!
Don’t be ashamed. In quarantine we’re all in glow down trend.
