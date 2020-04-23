Thursday April 23: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.23

NEWS STORIES

Mayor of Las Vegas Gives an Absolutely Bananas Interview with Anderson Cooper

Imagine a modern day version of the mayor from Jaws, except replace the shark with a deadly virus and replace a fun anchor suit with a lot of day drinking.

Some things really should stay in Vegas.

SPORTS

Are You Ready For The NFL’s ‘Virtual Draft’!?

Will the NFL have a cluster fuck shit storm or really pull off the ‘Virtual Draft.’

And ..

How will the Jets screw themselves this time?

Read more at yahoo.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

League Of Their Own The True Queer Story

Some players from the league that inspired the hit film League of Their Own were apparently gay.

This shocks ZERO fans of women’s sports.

Read more at advocate.com.

Mr Big Shaved His Noggin

Fans of Sex and The City were shocked to see that Chris Noth AKA Mr Big went for the quarantine shaved look.

He also shaved Deez Nuts

Read more at huffpost.com.

A24 Auctioning of Some of their Most Memorable Movie Props for Coronavirus Charities

A24 has the hot hand with independent films these days but they also had the hot idea to auction of some of their greatest movie props to help benefit Coronavirus relief.

Who doesn’t need a diamond encrusted Furby??

Try joining your next zoom meeting dressed as the Midsommar May Queen. Always dress for the job you want!

Read more at variety.com.

‘Russian Doll’ Creator to Make New Disney+ Female Centric Star Wars Series

Cue the Neck Beards saying how their childhood is ruined because there are too many women in the Star Wars universe in 3. 2. 1…

Honestly, can we just get some more Russian Doll episodes instead?

Read more at dailydot.com.

GOING VIRAL

Cool Guy Falls Asleep on Forklift

Oh oh Domino (it’s all right)

Roll me over, Romeo, there you go

Lord, have mercy

I said oh-oh, Domino here you go

Say it again

Roll me over, Romeo, t

I said oh-ooh-oh Domino

Via digg.com.

Girls on TikTok are Sharing Their “Glow Downs” instead of Glow Ups

Hey ladies who peaked as home coming queen and then it was all down hill for you, it’s your time once again!

Don’t be ashamed. In quarantine we’re all in glow down trend.

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.