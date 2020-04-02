Thursday April 2: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

Get Your Shake Shake Shack Fix By Mail!

Shake Shack announced that it’ll now mail customers eight patties, with buns, cheese and its special sauce, for $49. You can cook all of them and have your family wait in line for an hour for the REAL AUTHENTIC Shake Shack feel!

Read more at pagesix.com.

Dude Admits To Trying To Crash A Train Into Hospital Ship

Buzzfeed is reporting that A ” train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles targeted the hospital ship because he

thought it was “suspicious” and wanted to “wake people up.”

Can we stop being in an action movie now!? Please.

Read more at buzzfeednews.com.

SPORTS

Tua Tagovailoa Thinks He’s ‘100 percent’

Tua Tagovailoa has all the talent in the world and is ready to go high in the NFL draft.

Chances are high that he will get hurt watching game tape.

Read more at espn.com.

People Ain’t Happy With ESPN’s Movie Coach List

ESPN asked people who is their favorite movie coach of all tine and it set Twitter off in a fury, asking why their favorites weren’t in the running. Some of these guys didn’t even win the big game! How can a fictional coach be worth a dam without winning the big fictional game!

OK let’s try this again. We meant “movie coach." pic.twitter.com/OYSTddcY5k — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2020

Chuck D Says Public Enemy Split Was a Prank, Flavor Flav Says Fuck That

Chuck D started off April Fools Day saying the group splitting up was all a big joke to promote a new album but Flavor Flav gas come out to disagree with that and say there’s too much shit going on in the world right now to be making jokes to promote albums. Yes … Flavor Flav is the voice of reason here.

Read more at pitchfork.com.

I am not a part of your hoax .@mrchuckd,,,there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one,,,donate to those in need here: https://t.co/7hioasSwuV — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 1, 2020

Kid Gets The Old Hollywood Hogan Haircut From His Brother

When this kid asked his brother to give him a haircut his brother pulled a fast one and gave him a haircut that looks like male pattern baldness. Soon people everyone won’t say give me the Rachel, it will be “give me the Hogan!”. A two color died beard and mustache to come soon!

Read more at foxnews.com.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks Sends Love To “That Thing You Do” Writer

Cause we

Could be happy, can’t you see?

If you’d only let me be the one to hold you

And keep you here with me

‘Cause I try and try to forget you, girl

But it’s just so hard to do

Every time you do that thing you do

Read more at avclub.com.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

GOING VIRAL

Dog Hates April Fools

Look we all like jokes. Yeah we like jokes except when we are hungry. Meat hungry.

I’m one generation from being wolf. No more jokes.

Via digg.com.

