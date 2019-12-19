These Were The Most Watched TV Broadcasts of the Decade

The top 10 series broadcasts of the decade are below. Post-Super Bowl airings are noted with an asterisk. Wait. The Cheers finale wasn’t this decade? Oh.

Undercover Boss* (CBS), Feb. 7, 2010: 38.66 million viewers

The Voice* (NBC), Feb. 5, 2012: 37.61 million

American Idol (Fox), Jan. 12, 2010: 29.95 million

American Idol, May 25, 2011: 29.25 million

Two and a Half Men (CBS), Sept. 19, 2011: 28.74 million

American Idol, Feb. 9, 2010: 27.91 million

This Is Us* (NBC), Feb. 4, 2018: 26.99 million

American Idol, Jan. 20, 2010: 26.86 million

Glee* (Fox), Feb. 6, 2011: 26.81 million

American Idol, Jan. 13, 2010: 26.42 million

