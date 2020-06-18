The World Champ vs a Magic Dragon, Jessica Kirson vs Michael Rappaport, Chippa vs Megan Gailey and 13 Other Matches Coming to TBS Comedy Competition

Everyone in comedy kind of hates the idea of a reality comedy competition tv show, but we all watch them, even the bad ones. TBS’s new competition comes during a pandemic, a drought in new shows to watch, and a time we all need to laugh, so the chances we’ll check out this one are 100%. We’ll be watching (and voting) every week. The series also has some of our favorite comedians participating and revealed some interesting matchups in their first round of 32 comedians.
Before we get to the brackets, here’s how this contest is going to work. Comedians create, self produce, star in and film videos of themselves being funny. They can do stand up or sing, or sketch- whatever they want. The videos will air and the audience votes on tournamentoflaughs.com.
Jason Sudeikis hosts. Watch along Sunday, June 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT.
UNKNOWN, PROBABLY CANADA
Jeff Ross vs Beth Stelling
Moshe Kasher vs Aida Rodriguez
Mary Lynn Rajskub vs Preacher Lawson
Natasha Leggero vs Cameron Esposito
THE WEST
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog vs Chaunté Wayans
Clayton English vs Matteo Lane
The Sklar Brothers vs Yamaneika Saunders
Judah Friedlander vs Piff the Magic Dragon
THE SOUTH
Jim Norton as “Chip Chipperson” vs Megan Gailey
Gina Yashere vs Paul Rodriguez
Josh Wolf vs Vladmir Caamano
Gilbert Gottfried vs Sarah Tiana
THE EAST
Margaret Cho vs Ian Edwards
Michael Rapapport vs Jessica Kirson
Godrey vs Tim Dillon
Fortune Feimster vs Marina Franklin
