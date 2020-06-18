The World Champ vs a Magic Dragon, Jessica Kirson vs Michael Rappaport, Chippa vs Megan Gailey and 13 Other Matches Coming to TBS Comedy Competition

Everyone in comedy kind of hates the idea of a reality comedy competition tv show, but we all watch them, even the bad ones. TBS’s new competition comes during a pandemic, a drought in new shows to watch, and a time we all need to laugh, so the chances we’ll check out this one are 100%. We’ll be watching (and voting) every week. The series also has some of our favorite comedians participating and revealed some interesting matchups in their first round of 32 comedians.

Before we get to the brackets, here’s how this contest is going to work. Comedians create, self produce, star in and film videos of themselves being funny. They can do stand up or sing, or sketch- whatever they want. The videos will air and the audience votes on tournamentoflaughs.com.

Jason Sudeikis hosts. Watch along Sunday, June 21 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

UNKNOWN, PROBABLY CANADA

Jeff Ross vs Beth Stelling

Moshe Kasher vs Aida Rodriguez

Mary Lynn Rajskub vs Preacher Lawson

Natasha Leggero vs Cameron Esposito

THE WEST

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog vs Chaunté Wayans

Clayton English vs Matteo Lane

The Sklar Brothers vs Yamaneika Saunders

Judah Friedlander vs Piff the Magic Dragon

THE SOUTH

Jim Norton as “Chip Chipperson” vs Megan Gailey

Gina Yashere vs Paul Rodriguez

Josh Wolf vs Vladmir Caamano

Gilbert Gottfried vs Sarah Tiana

THE EAST

Margaret Cho vs Ian Edwards

Michael Rapapport vs Jessica Kirson

Godrey vs Tim Dillon

Fortune Feimster vs Marina Franklin

