The Filtered Excellence: March 19, 2020

Bob Geldof once asked us, “Where is the filtered excellence!?” It’s right here. Once a week we take a break from comedy to bring you this week’s picks of the best things to watch, the most interesting things to do, great things to try, the best picks to read, our favorite things to listen to and more.

WATCH THIS

Hey Big Boy – Bert Kreischer. Everyone’s favorite shirtless, party animal/family guy comic is back for his latest Netflix special. Recorded live in Cleveland, Bert takes on parenting, marriage, being a gun owner and other topics as he always does – with great set ups, killer punchlines and the sly callbacks. Insightful, relentless and firing on all cylinders, this another solid hour from one of the best comics working today. Hey Big Boy by Bert Kreischer is available now on Netflix.

Three by Peter Bogdanovich. As the ‘New Hollywood’ movement began to take hold in the late 60s and 1970s, Peter Bogdanovich was one of the handful of directors who were leading the charge. Now The Criterion Channel is featuring three films that have come to define his career. It will feature the Academy Award winning The Last Picture Show starring Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Timothy Bottoms, Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson; Paper Moon featuring an Oscar-winning performance by 10 year old Tatum O’Neal; and his debut feature Targets, which is considered ahead of its time in its portrayal of gun violence. With everyone locked in, this is a great opportunity to relieve the best works of a true Hollywood auteur. Three by Peter Bogdanovich is available now on The Criterion Channel.

LISTEN TO THIS

Is It Any Wonder by David Bowie. This new 6 song EP features songs that were recorded for his 1997 album Earthling but just missed the cut. It includes two versions of classic ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ – one with long time Bowie collaborator Brian Eno giving it a trip hop makeover; the other version that gives a nod to the way Nirvana covered the song on MTV Unplugged. Bowie also re-visits two songs that he originally wrote and recorded with Tin Machine, (‘I Can’t Read’, ‘Baby Universal’); a previously unreleased, largely instrumental ‘Nuts; and a blistering remake of the Station To Station classic ‘Stay’, taken from rehearsals from the Earthling tour. It captures Bowie in the midst of yet another creative and critical rebirth, incorporating both past and present into a sound that is 100% pure Bowie. Is It Any Wonder by David Bowie is available now through Amazon, Apple Music and all major streaming services.

Antidote by Blak Emoji. When Kelsey Warren, aka Blak Emoji, began work on his new Blak Emoji project , he had no idea that his largely electronic, largely instrumental mixtape/album would be a soundtrack to the world under a pandemic lockdown. Taking cues from Nine Inch Nails, Flying Lotus, Prince’s Black Album, Kraftwerk and Low by David Bowie, Warren takes on a 10 song sonic ride that includes low fi electro funk, chilled out blaktonica, and dense dance tracks for the impending rapture. Over a pulsating beat, the lead single, ‘Quarantine’ (which was recorded last week) features Warren’s distorted vocals expressing the fear, bewilderment, confusion, and, overall optimism that New Yorkers (and everyone around the world) are feeling as everyday lives have all but come to a halt during the outbreak.

Rookie by Rookie. This Chicago based group has only been together three years, but their blend of arena rock, power pop, and cosmic country has already drawn comparisons to Cheap Trick, Big Star and even The Rolling Stones at their 70s swaggering best. Their eagerly debut album lives up to the hype, with a sound that brings back the days of rock n roll stomping its way across AM radios and FM progressive rock stations without sounded derivative or date. With tight production and strong musicianship, Rookie delivers a solid set of songs that should give rock n roll a much needed reset. An outstanding debut. Rookie by Rookie is available now through Amazon, Apple Music and all major streaming outlets.

DO THIS

Stay home! Take a walk outside, alone. Dance. Be well.