The Filtered Excellence: January 16, 2020

WATCH THIS

King In The Wilderness. HBO will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a re-airing of its acclaimed 2019 documentary covering the final 18 months of the civil rights icon’s life. Directed by Peter Kunhardt, it shows how King made the dramatic shift from civil rights issues to economic justice – including a stinging critique of the war in Vietnam – and how, despite blistering criticism and wavering support, remained devoted to his vision of peace and justice for all. Family members, friends and key allies provide new interviews to discuss the intense pressure that Dr King had to endure during his final days and how it shaped such iconic speeches such as ‘Beyond Vietnam’ and ‘I’ve Been To The Mountaintop’. But driving the film is the words and wisdom of Dr. King – whose messages are as powerful today as they were back in 1967 and 1968. A fitting elegy for one of the world’s greatest citizens. King In The Wilderness airs Monday, January 20th at 2:50pm on HBO. You can also go to www.hbo.com or HBO Go for more information.

DO THIS

New York City: Black Women: Trailblazing African-American Performers and Images, 1920-2001. Despite dealing with racism, sexism and typecasting, the tremendous contributions Black women have made to the world of cinema cannot be measured. Curated by Black film historian Donald Bogle, this new month long retrospective covers 80 years ranging films from the silent era through the turn of the 21st Century. Carmen Jones, A Raisin In The Sun, Imitation Of Life, Claudine, Daughters Of The Dust, Sounder, She’s Gotta Have It, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Color Purple, and Jackie Brown and Monster’s Ball – in which Halle Berry became the first Black actress to win the Best Actress Oscar – are just some of the films featured in this series. Featuring a virtual ‘Who’s Who’ of Black entertainment – Oprah, Whoopi, Diahann Carroll, Dorothy Dandridge, Cicely Tyson, Ethel Waters and more -Bogle has put together the ultimate salute to the great ladies of color who made significant cracks in Hollywood’s glass ceiling. Black Women: Trailblazing African-American Performers and Images, 1920-2001 will be at Film Forum January 17th through February 13th. You can also go to www.filmforum.org for more information.

New York City: Black Rock Coalition MLK Celebration. The Black Rock Coalition kicks off its 35th Anniversary with a two day series of free shows that celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Electro funk, rock and soul will be on tap as Blak Emoji and Star Child and The New Romantic will kick off Night 1. The series closes out with the politically charged punk of The 1865 and the hard rock fury of Major Taylor. Each of these bands represent the next and have embraced the spirit behind Dr. King’s dedication to peace and equality for all. The Black Rock Coalition MLK Celebration will be at BAM Cafe January 17th and 18th. Go to www.blackrockcoalition.org or www.bam.org for more information.

New York City: Envisioning 2001: Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey. Released in 1968, 2001: A Space Odyssey set a new standard in science fiction with its breathtaking special effects and its story depicting the fragile relationship between humankind and technology. The Museum Of The Moving Image will honor this landmark film with a new exhibit that shows how 2001 influenced the worlds of cinema, art, design, architecture and advertising. Working with The Stanley Kubrick Archive at the University of the Arts London, it will feature Effects Supervisor Douglas Trumbull’s concept sketches for 2001, costumes, storyboards, contact sheets, test films and photographs. There will also be a screenings of 2001 in 70mm, guest speakers, workshops, tours and much more. It’s a great way to experience a Sci-fi classic in an entirely new context. Envisioning 2001: Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey will be at the Museum of the Moving Image January 18th through July 19th. You can also go to www.movingimage.us for tickets, a complete schedule of events and more.

New York City: Andy Warhol Photography 1967-1987. Though he was best known for his artwork and, later, his films, photography was the one constant in Andy Warhol’s creative arc. For the last 20 years of his life, Warhol rarely ventured without a camera, with many of the shots becoming the backdrop of his many of his works. A few months before his unexpected passing, Warhol had his first solo photography show with the intention of making the medium a central part of his artistic canon. Now the Jack Shainman Gallery is teaming up with Warhol specialist Jim Hedges to bring this plan to fruition with the largest selection of Warhol photographs to date. It features over 500 ‘stitched’ silver gelatin prints of between 4-9 identical images of friends, acquaintances, influences and all things within his orbit. This is a side of Andy Warhol legacy that is finally gets its proper due. It’s a must see for any Warhol fan. Andy Warhol Photography 1967-1987 will be at The Jack Shainman Gallery through February 15th. You can also go to www.jackshainman.com for more information.

