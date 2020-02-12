Teens Spill “Coronavirus” All Over The Subway

A couple of pranksters went on the subway in New York in hazmat suits with a bucket of what they were calling coronavirus and “spilled” it. These guys will be following the Impractical Jokers this spring on Tru TV.
