Teens Spill “Coronavirus” All Over The Subway

A couple of pranksters went on the subway in New York in hazmat suits with a bucket of what they were calling coronavirus and “spilled” it. These guys will be following the Impractical Jokers this spring on Tru TV.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff