Some teachers did an experiment using slices of bread to see how it would age based on people’s hand sanitation. The bread was passed around by students who just played recess and had clean hands, hand sanitized hands, hands cleaned with soap and water, unwashed hands and hands that just touched a Chromebook. We know which one LOOKS the worst, but that dirty hands slice makes a great sandwich.

