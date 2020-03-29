Sunday March 29: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

 

Arkansas Gets a Twister

Because the world isn’t shitty enough right now, let’s throw a twister into the mix.

Next Cue the locusts!

Read more at tmz.com.

A Positive Site About COVID-19

There is a ton of scary news about the world , most of it changing day to day. Can we get one that has good news?

At least pictures of kittens wrestling.

Read more at justgivemepositivenews.com.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

David Geffen Goes Instagram Private After Blow Back About Self-Isolating on His Yacht

People are finally looking at the one percent the way Bernie always dreamed they would. Be honest it’s not all that easy on David.

He’s stuck on a 590 million dollar yacht.

Read more at thewrap.com.

Sam Neil Sings Creep

Radiohead’s Creep is to this age what ‘Feelings’ was to the 70s. What Sam lacks in talent he makes up for is sweetness.

And he’s right. If he could beat dinosaurs then we will beat this.

Read more at independent.co.uk.

GOING VIRAL

Interrobang Staff
